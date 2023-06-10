HOLDEN — There is the common change-up, and then there’s the Bugs Bunny change-up.
But one difference from the iconic cartoon rabbit is that North Andover pitcher Brigid Gaffny’s change-up is real.
In the bottom of the eighth inning of Friday’s Division 1 Round of 16 tournament game against No. 4 seed and previously undefeated Wachusett Regional, Gaffny took a page out of the famous cartoon character’s book.
With a runner at second base and one out, she threw a beautiful two-strike change-up to get a much needed strikeout. The next batter hit a weak ground ball to second baseman Emily Rondeau, who easily flipped the ball to first baseman Emily Mancuso for the final out.
Then the celebration started.
The Knights pulled off the big upset, coming away with a 2-1 extra inning victory against a team that entered the game with a 21-0 record and are 83-6 dating back to the 2019 season when they defeated Methuen for the state championship.
With the win, North Andover (15-7) will travel to the Kiley Brothers School Field to take on No. 5 seed and host Peabody (19-1) on Sunday in the Elite 8. Last year, the Tanners were defeated in the state final by Taunton.
“I’m not surprised that we have reached this far because of who we play,” said North Andover head coach Caitlin Flanagan, who noted that four other Merrimack Valley Conference teams are still alive in tournament play. “Brigid has just carries us on her back. She’s just such a workhorse out there and she always has the best attitude about everything, so if she says we’re going to win, we’re going to win.”
After Gaffny drove in what became the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning, the junior right-hander walked the lead-off batter to start the bottom half of the eigth. After a sacrifice bunt by Gracie Granger, Esmee Frohock stepped to the plate and was putting up a good fight.
“We could tell that (Frohock) was being aggressive, and that ball that she fouled went right back (to the screen),” said catcher Jenna Roche, who called all of the game’s pitches. “I knew that once she went straight back with (that foul ball), that it would be the perfect time to throw a change-up.”
Gaffny pulled the string on the pitch and the slow motion change dropped to the low right side of the plate and Frohock had no chance, chasing it for a swing and a miss for strike three.
“You’ve got to keep them on their toes. I like to mix it up every once in a while,” Gaffny said laughing before adding, “I didn’t feel nervous (in that last inning) because I had complete confidence in my teammates behind me. They were solid the whole game and I had faith in them and they came through. That was a huge.”
Before the final out in the bottom of the eighth, the battery of Gaffny and Roche executed fundamental softball in both the top half. On a first pitch fastball, Roche, a right-handed hitter, absolutely scorched a double past third base and down into the left field corner.
“My first three at-bats, she threw me a fastball inside so I figured it was coming again so I wanted to take a (swing at it),” said Roche.
With Roche at second, Rondeau followed with a sacrifice bunt, which allowed Gaffny to lift an outside fastball to right field to easy score Roche from third to give the Knights the 2-1 lead.
“Jenna was huge and she got it started (with her double). I was thinking just to make solid contact. I was looking for anything close (to the strike zone). Anything close and I’d do my best,” said Gaffny.
Flanagan certainly felt satisfied knowing that all of the fundamental work in practice over the last three months paid off.
“We got the (extra) base hit, bunted her over and got a sacrifice fly, and it’s textbook (fundamental softball),” said Flanagan. “They executed and that’s why we’re walking away with the win. (To do that) is huge against a team that hadn’t lost and is very good with all of the fundamentals. (For us) to show up and get the job done (was great to see). Our team fought hard and we got the job done. We got the one or two hits that we needed.”
North Andover managed just four hits all game, including a single by Mancuso to start the second inning. She eventually scored on a passed ball, which tied the game up at 1-1 after Wachusett had scored an unearned run in the top half. The score remained the same until the dramatic eighth. Before that, Gaffny got out of a couple of other jams.
“This (win) means a lot to me. It just feels so great to be with this team,” said Gaffny. “We’re so close and it just feels so great because everyone has put in so much work this season. We all have really improved. I have seen improvements from a lot of the underclassmen and a lot of the upperclassmen, just all working together, playing hard, staying focused and it’s really coming through and paying off.”
North Andover 2, Wachusett Regional 1
North Andover (15-7): 010 000 01 -2 4 1
Wachusett (21-1): 010 000 00 -1 5 0
North Andover: Mangiameli cf 2-0-0, Roche c 3-1-1, Rondeau 2b 3-0-0, Gaffny p 1-0-0, Bernard 3b 4-0-0, Mancuso 1b 2-1-1, Crosby dp 2-0-0, Iglesias lf 1-0-0, Oliverto ph 1-0-1, Bush pr 0-0-0, Lynch rf 3-0-1, Dunn ss 0-0-0. Totals: 22-2-4.
Wachusett: Ciccone 2b 4-0-0, Walsh ss 3-0-2, Grady rf 4-0-0, Caron 1b 3-0-1, Field pr 0-0-0, Geloso pr 0-0-0, Granger 3b 2-1-1, Roche dp 2-0-0, Frohock ph 1-0-0, Giaquinto cf 4-0-0, Moreno lf 2-0-0, Britt c 2-0-0, Lyne ph 1-0-1, Johnson pr 0-0-0, Bakun p 0-0-0. Totals: 28-1-5.
RBI: NA, Gaffny 1
WP: Gaffny 8 Ip, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 9 K; LP: Bakun 8 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 H, 5 BB, 8 K.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.