It’s tourney time!
On Wednesday, the MIAA released its boys and girls lacrosse. A combined nine lacrosse teams, five boys and four girls, will be competing in the MIAA tournament which opens on Thursday.
The most interesting match-up will pit the Central Catholic and North Andover boys teams together for the third time, which will happen Monday night at Jack Walsh Stadium beginning at 6 pm.
Methuen, Andover and Whittier Tech also qualified on the boys side, while for the girls, it’ll be Central Catholic, Haverhill, North Andover and Andover all battling for that elite state championship title.
Area Boys Contenders
Division 1Andover
Seeding: No. 11 at 11-5
Opener: Host No. 22 Framingham
The Road Ahead: The Warriors’ defense has been outstanding throughout the season, giving up nine goals or less in 10 games. If Andover defeats the Flyers, it would get the winner of No. 6 Lincoln-Sudbury (15-3) and No. 27 Brookline (9-9).
Central Catholic
Seeding: No. 25 at 7-10
Opener: Monday, 6 p.m. at No. 8 North Andover
Stat Leaders: Easton Morse 33 goals, 28 assists; Mike Ryan 18 goals, 29 assists; Sean Gray 29 goals, 11 assists; Joey Buchanan, 85 ground balls; Jake Lydon, 185 saves, .55 save percentage.
The Road Ahead: If Central can put it all together and knock off the Knights after two regular season losses, it would face the winner of Catholic Memorial (10-7) and Lexington (11-7).
Coach Mike Forgione: “North Andover is a really good team, but we have yet to show them our best game. We played the worst we could possibly play against them both times.”
Methuen
Seeding: No. 29 at 9-9
Opener: At No. 4 Franklin
Stat Leaders: Jared Cripps 44 goals, 15 assists; Joseph Casarano 30 goals, 16 assists; Owen Howell 18 goals, 15 assists; Desi Csizmadia, 60 percent faceoffs; AJ Smith, 203 saves, .60 save percentage.
The Road Ahead: Methuen didn’t get so lucky when the pairings were announced, traveling to take on the fourth seed Franklin, a team that enters the tournament with a 12-game win streak. A Ranger win would be an upset for the ages.
Coach Jason Symmes: “It is going to be a really tough test for our young team, but hopefully we can learn from the experience and continue to improve as a program. We are in a definite David vs. Goliath matchup.”
North Andover
Seeding: No. 8 at 11-7
Opener: Monday, 6 p.m., hosts Central Catholic
Stat Leaders: Patrick Roy 36 goals, 36 assists; Tommy Farrell 37 goals, 29 assists; Colin Willoe 31 goals, 25 assists; Jake Lins 40 goals, 23 assists; Tyler Fay, 203 ground balls; Matt Roy 257 saves, 6.11 GAA and a 70.1 save percentage.
The Road Ahead: On paper, North Andover is the better team and have beaten Central twice, 18-8 and 15-6. A win yields the winner of No. 9 CM and No. 24 Lexington.
Coach Steve Zella: “We need to play disciplined, we need to respect every opponent, we need to possess the ball and we need to finish our shots.”
Division 4
Whittier Tech
Seeding: No. 24 at 12-6
Opener: At No. 9 Ipswich, Friday, 4:30 p.m.
Stat Leaders: Connor Walsh 84 goals, 56 assists; Reese Owings 61 goals, 15 assists; Cam Richard 27 goals, 30 assists; Trey Marcotte, 218 saves (12.1/game).
The Road Ahead: The Wildcats have a tough first round draw, facing Ipswich. Should they pull out the upset, Whittier would take on the winner of No. 8 seed Wahconah Regional (15-1) and No. 25 Hull (10-6).
Coach William Eagan: “Ipswich has a really good attackman, Henry Wright. They are a tough Cape Ann League opponent. The CAL is loaded this year so for them to come out with a winning record is certainly a big achievement.”
Area Girls Contenders
Division 1Andover
Seeding: No. 26 at 8-10
Opener: Hosts No. 39 Doherty
The Road Ahead: If the Warriors can prevail against the Worcester school, they’ll get a much tougher challenge, traveling to No. 7 Franklin.
Coach Ally Stager: “We are very excited for the tournament this year as we have a lot of talent and a lot to show off that people haven’t seen from us yet.”
Central Catholic
Seeding: No. 8 at 15-5
Opener: Hosts No. 25 Newton North
Stat Leaders: Kerri Finneran 70 goals, 103 draw controls; Kierstyn Zinter 36 goals; Abby Yfantopulos, 34 goals, 85 draw controls, 24 caused turnovers.
The Road Ahead: When the Raiders are clicking, they are pretty powerful to stop and should easily get past Newton North. Should that happen, they would possibly get a third match with their rival, Chelmsford, assuming the Lions get past Lexington in their first round match-up.
Coach Vanessa Pino: “I don’t know anything about Newton North just yet, but will be watching some video. For us, the only thing we need to do is make sure we are locked in for this game and treat it like every other game we played this year as if it’s our last.”
Haverhill
Seeding: No. 34 at 9-9
Opener: At No. 31 Boston Latin
The Road Ahead: This is first time since 2016 that the Hillies will be competing in the tournament. This prelim will be anyone’s game with two evenly-matched teams. If Haverhill can pull this out, it would travel to face No. 2 Wellesley, a returning state finalist.
Coach Eric Perkins: “As a team, we have to come out flying right away. We have to be hungry to win right out of the gate. Our problem this year is we come out soft. We need to play 50 minutes, otherwise we’ll be one and done.”
North Andover
Seeding: No. 15 at 14-6
Opener: Hosts No. 18 King Philip, Monday, 4 p.m.
Stat Leaders: Janie Papell, 58 goals, 13 assists; Isa Robinson 51 goals, 13 assists; Emma Scully 25 goals, 9 assists; Sam Melville, 131 saves.
The Road Ahead: King Philip has a strong sports tradition, so the Knights should certainly expect a battle from the opening whistle until the last one. If NA can come away with a win, it will most likely get No. 2 Wellesley.
Coach Jen Pino: “We are excited for the opportunity for postseason play. From here on out, it’s win or go home and we have to play with that kind of competitiveness and mentality right from the start.”
