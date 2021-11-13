NORTH ANDOVER – The North Andover High girls volleyball team didn’t run out of gas here in the Division 1 state quarterfinals at Crozier Gymnasium on Friday night.
It ran into a buzzsaw.
And that’s a tough thing to deal with any time of the fall season, particularly in mid-November.
The mighty North Andover High girls volleyball team, in the midst of a great season – 18-2 overall, undefeated in Merrimack Valley Conference – had no answer for Newton North’s power and pressure on Friday.
Newton North swept the MVC champs in three games -- 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 -- to advance to the state semis.
The guests were simply too good on this night.
“That’s not indicative of the way we played this year,” said North Andover coach Christin Augustini. “We didn’t have an answer for them and the way they were playing, which was really good. That’s where experience comes in. We had eight seniors, but we didn’t have a lot of experience, because of the pandemic, like other teams like Newton North did.”
Augustini had eight seniors, which is good, but only two were on the team when it played a full season in 2019. Because of MVC protocols, North Andover played four measly matches a year ago, compared to almost 20 for Newton North, which played in the Fall 2 (spring).
“This is when the teams are really, really competitive and aggressive,” said Augstini. “Having that full year is huge. We didn’t have it. That being said, I can’t say enough how proud I was of this group. They worked and worked. They really were a great team.”
Deep into the first game that was evident. North Andover led Newton North 19-16.
“We started out pretty strong,” said one of the Knights captains, senior Emma Bosco, one of the top setters in the MVC with 22 assists on Friday night. “We just couldn’t get going after that. We just couldn’t.”
Newon North won nine of the next 10 points, six of which came off Knights errors, to close out the first game.
Then it continued as Newton North led 14-6 before the Knights closed it to 17-15. A late push in Game 2, closed a 24-20 deficit to 24-23, but the guests won the last point and game.
North Andover ran off six straight points, three off Maeve Gaffny kills, to get a 10-6 lead in Game 3, but Newton North called a timeout and ran off six points of its own.
North Andover never led again.
Trailing, 24-20, the Knights fought off three straight match points, before the ball fell in between three fallen Knights players on the floor as the guests celebrated the sweep.
Leah Warren led the Knights with nine kills. Gaffny had seven. Nadine Abdat and Gaffny each had five blocks.
“It wasn’t our best night, but it doesn’t take away from our season,” said Gaffny. “We had so much fun together. We really were a close team. I wouldn’t trade anything from this season.”
While Newton North moves on the semis, North Andover, still bruising over their more-than-normal unforced errors, take gratification in having one of its greatest seasons in the new century.
“We have nothing to be ashamed of,” said Amanda Steely, another captain for the MVC Large School champs. “We gave it our best. (Newton North) was better tonight.”
Division 1 State Quarterfinals
Kills: Leah Warren 9, Maeve Gaffny 7
Blocks: Nadine Abdat 5, Gaffny 5
Assists: Emma Bosco 21
Aces: Bosco 2
Digs: Nadine Abdat 5, Gaffny 5
Newton North: 20 23 23 — 0
North Andover (18-3): 25 25 25 — 3
