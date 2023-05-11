GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — When it comes to one-on-one defense, it’s a slam dunk, said his coach, that Ryan Slattery is the best in the country.
But this isn’t about basketball, a sport that the Slattery name, including Ryan, has been connected with in the Merrimack Valley for several decades.
This is college lacrosse, which for St. Anselm, is at highest level in Division 2.
And Slattery, who will return for a fifth year at St. Anselm, more than played up to his preseason All-American status.
The former three-sport star at North Andover High, recently copped his second straight Northeast-10 Defender of the Year Award and is part of a unit that ranked seventh, allowing just over eight goals per game.
“He’s extremely aggressive and not necessarily in the way of trying to take the ball away,” said St. A’s coach Mike Sciamanna of his 6-foot, 185-pound defensive stalward. “It’s the pressure he puts on opposing team’s best player.
“[Ryan] has held some of the best offensive players in the country to one goal or no goals and no points. Very rarely does anyone score taking him 1-on-1 to the net. It’s all about footwork. A lot of guys nowadays focus on making the highlight plays. They are throwing the big takeaway checks trying to get on Instagram and Twitter. But you just have to stay disciplined, keep your stick out in front of you, keep distance between you and the offensive player, and just move your feet.”
In Slattery’s last two years, he added another quality to his defensive prowess — quarterback.
“He’s a great communicator, understands the defense and he’s a guy that the coaching staff can bounce ideas off of,” said Sciamanna.
Slattery’s run in high school, in three sports, graduating in 2019, bordered on epic. He was part of the Division 2 state champion football team’, the basketball team reaching the North Final, as well as the lacrosse team making it to the quarterfinals of the Division 1 states. Partially because Slattery played three sports, he didn’t get man looks from D1 colleges.
“If he was 6-feet-2, I think he would’ve been recruited as a Division 1 guy,” said Sciamanna. “He obviously could play at that level now. He didn’t play a ton of club lacrosse.”
St. Anselm benefited from Slattery’s well-rounded high school career, having reached the NCAA Division 2 tourney for the third straight year this week. As the program’s first-ever back-to-back Defender of the Year, his 104 groundballs and 69 forced turnovers rank him third all-time for St. Anselm.
Slattery credits the program’s emphasis on defense as a reason he has been able to flourish.
“I wouldn’t have been able to win the award if it weren’t for the guys helping me out. I don’t play my best every game,” said Slattery. “We play in what we call a seven-man unit with six defenders and a goalie. Our goal every game is just to play as a unit and out-team the other team.
“I’ve had three great defensive coaches at St. Anselm College, Drew Bourdreau, Anthony Nardella and now Eric Coburn and they have all helped me out so much. They are some of the best lacrosse brains that I have ever seen.”
With the extra year of eligibility offered due to the missed COVID year, Slattery leapt at the chance to return.
And chase the elusive national title.
“Ryan has, really from day one, been a stand-out for us,” said Sciamanna. “He started his first game when he was a freshman and now as a senior, he has a ton of experience. We are (ranked third) in the country. and on defense, he’s our quarterback.”
You can email Jamie Pote at jpote@northofboston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.