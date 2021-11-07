North Andover‘s Malia Amuan and Diya Ackerman-Vallala each won two individual events and swam on two winning relays to lead individual performances at the MIAA North Sectional girls swim championship on Sunday at WPI in Worcester.
Acton-Boxboro won the team title (356.5 points), followed by Andover (247), Central Catholic (207), North Andover (206) and Haverhill (188). The Golden Warriors had won 19 of the last 21 North Sections.
Former Eagle-Tribune MVP Amuan won the 200 freestyle (1:48.40) and 100 backstroke (1:06.20). Her Scarlet Knights teammate Ackerman-Vallala won the 200 IM (2:08.36) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.20). They also teamed with Hannah Weiczorek and Alexandra Shea to win the 200 medley relay (1:54.83) and 100 freestyle relay (1:38.74).
Scoring the other local victory was Andover’s Claire Neilly. She won the 100 butterfly (58.92) and placed second in the 200 IM (2:11.56).
Also for the Golden Warriors, Amelia Barron was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.97), Charlotte Moulson was second in the 500 freestyle (5:10.40) and third in the 200 freestyle (1:56.48) and they teamed with Neilly and Maya Flatley to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.05).
Leading Central Catholic was Maddison McAloon. She was second in the 50 freestyle (24.72) and swam on the second-place 200 freestyle relay.
Haverhill’s Cailey Simard took third in the diving (450.70). The Hillies also placed third in the 200 medley relay (1:54.83).
Ranger boys win title
Methuen dominated the six-team boys fall North Sectional, winning the team title with 360 points, well ahead of No. 2 Billerica (220).
Methuen freshman Matthew Jo led the way, winning the 200 IM (2:14.41) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.37). Adding wins for the Rangers were Corey Boisselle in the 50 freestyle (24.42), Lexander Flores in the diving (381.5) and Jonathan Phan in the 100 butterfly (59.41). The 200 freestyle relay (1:46.09) and the 200 medley relay (1:53.18) also won.
North Sectionals
Top 5 team scores plus locals (18 teams scored): 1. Acton-Boxboro 356.5, 2. Andover 247, 3. Central Catholic 207, 4. North Andover 206, 5. Haverhill 188; Also: 14. Methuen/Tewksbury 23
Locals in top-3:
200 medley relay: 1. North Andover (Hannah Wieczorek, Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Malia Amuan, Alexandra Shea) 1:48.83, 3. Haverhill (Makenzie Hillsgrove, Carli Quinlan, Jackie Story, Kailyn Aquino) 1:54.83; 200 freestyle: 1. Amuan (NA) 1:48.40, 3. Charlotte Moulson (And) 1:56.48 ; 200 IM: 1. Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 2:08.36, 2. Claire Neilly (And) 2:11.56; 50 freestyle: 2. Maddison McAloon (CC) 24.72; Diving: 3. Cailey Simard (Hav) 450.70; 100 butterfly: 1. Neilly (And) 58.92, 2. Wieczorek (NA) 59.08; 100 freestyle: 3. Wieczorek (NA) 54.16; 500 freestyle: 2. Moulson (And) 5:10.40; 200 freestyle relay: 1. North Andover (Shea, Ackerman-Vallala, Wieczorek, Amuan) 1:38.74, 2. Central Catholic (McAloon, Alexandra George, Julia Netishen, Julia Paradis) 1:40.21; 100 backstroke: 1. Amuan (NA) 55.82; 100 breaststroke: 1. Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 1:06.20, 2. Amelia Barron (And) 1:08.97; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Andover (Maya Flatley, Neilly, Barron, Moulson) 3:40.05
