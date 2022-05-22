While watching Jenna Bard rewrite the North Andover track record books, in just her second year in the sport, Scarlet Knights head coach Rick Dellechiaie didn’t hesitate when describing his star’s place in the program’s history.
“Jenna is the best all-around thrower in the history of the school,” said Dellechiaie, the Scarlet Knights’ head coach since 1998. “She is No. 1, 2, and 3 all-time in shot put, discus, and javelin respectively. She has an energy that is infectious and everyone — coaches, teammates, and the even opposing athletes love her.”
High praise, but University if Maine recruit Bard’s resume more than backs up her coach’s claim — even exceeding her own expectations.
“I made goals back in the winter, and some of them seemed like a far stretch,” said Bard. “But I learned that hard work and dedication are two things that will help you achieve all your goals. I had goals I wanted to reach, and I have absolutely cleared those goals.”
On Saturday, Bard won the shot put (42-11, breaking her own school record), discus (116-10) and javelin (114-6) at the Merrimack Valley Conference Meet, helping North Andover win the team title. That is believed to be the first time a girl has ever swept the throwing events.
Last weekend, Bard won the shot put (38-9) and discus (118-8) at the elite Andover Boosters Meet. She also won the shot at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational (37-5).
In dual meets this spring, Bard is undefeated in both the shot put — including a then-school record 41-5 against Central Catholic — and the discus, with a season-best 120-1.5 against Andover. She’s also earned three victories in the javelin, with a PR 106-0 against Andover.
“My entire senior year has been totally what I’ve been waiting for,” said Bard. “It’s been so eventful and exciting and so many great things have happened. This spring season has been the cherry on the cake of my senior year. Setting records and just improving on throws has been so thrilling.”
The spring dominance comes after a brilliant indoor track season over the winter. Bard was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in the shot put after placing third at All-States (38-10.5) and sixth at New Englands (37-10.5).
Finding track passion
Bard first tried track in elementary school, but it took her a few years for it to become her love.
“I tried track way back in fourth grade,” she said. “I threw shot put and turbo javelin, and placed first. But I ditched track because I wanted to play volleyball. Going to high school I played field hockey in the fall, meaning I couldn’t play volleyball, and I needed a spring sport. I tried lacrosse, but I didn’t like it too much.
“One day my sophomore year I was at a basketball game and one of my now-current coaches came up to me and told me I should throw. I went home and discussed it with my parents and they said I should bring back my elementary days. I tried track out my junior year and sank right into it. Now I wish I did it sooner!”
After the 2020 outdoor season and 2020-21 indoor season were cancelled by COVID-19, Bard debuted last spring, throwing a strong 33-10.75 in the shot put.
“I knew I was a thrower from Day 1,” she said. “Sprinting and running are not my things. Props to all my teammates who run MILES every day. I don’t know how they do it. I run a 100-meter sprint and I feel like it was at least a lap. I can’t jump too high or too long either, which I’m not mad about because throws were a perfect fit for me. The environment and energy you get from the throws crew is something you can’t find anywhere else.”
Juggling three events
Perhaps the toughest opponent Bard faces on meet days is time — or lack thereof. While top throwers are usually content to focus on one or two events, Bard happily takes on the challenge of competing in the shot, discus and javelin.
“I genuinely love throwing all three events,” she said. “Sometimes it’s just a mental game. But I love learning the different techniques and just competing. I don’t believe, in my mind, I would ditch a throw. I don’t think I’ve ever thought that. There are times where I get frustrated because something is not clicking, but I know if I just work on it then it will happen. Taking one away would be a waste of something that could turn amazing.
“Shot put is absolutely my favorite. Just going from winter to spring, shot put is something that I’ve grown so comfortable with. In discus and javelin, there are so many little things you have to worry about. However, I feel like I’ve gotten to a point in my career where I can just throw the shot put and worry about nothing else.”
And, to Bard, there’s not better than a picture-perfect throw.
“A good throw is when you feel like you’re going fast but in control,” she said. “You can feel the shot put push off your fingertips and your wrist flicks in. Your chest is up proud and at the end of your throw, you are catching your balance again.
“During the throw you just are thinking about how you’re going to throw it far and watching the back of the circle until the very last second. A good throw is fluid and strong, and mentally you’re calm. After they measure you just are thrilled to hear how it went, and at the end of the day you just feel accomplished and strong.”
