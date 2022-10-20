North Andover is getting some publicity on the big-time, Power 5, college football circuit.
It is allegedly the “hometown” to the top wide receiver on one of the top ranked teams in the country.
While his size is daunting on the roster sheet, particularly at the position — 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds — UCLA post-grad Jake Bobo is making a lot of “noise” on the stat sheet, too.
Bobo is coming off back-to-back two-touchdown games for undefeated UCLA (6-0) against two ranked teams, No. 15 Washington and No. 11 Utah.
As for his North Andover connection, his mom, Casey, taught history and was a college counselor at Brooks School with the family living on campus for 11 years from 2000 to 2011. After he completed seventh grade, the family moved to Arkansas and then back to Concord, Mass.
“I was the luckiest kid in the world to live on the Brooks campus,” recalled Bobo. “I would be out on the football field, in the gym … It was like we had the whole campus to ourselves. Some of my happiest memories growing up were at Brooks.”
Bobo went to Belmont Hill School when his family moved back, his mom teaching there. After a great career their as a two-sport star in football and basketball, he matriculated to Duke University.
His first two seasons as a Blue Devil were nondescript, as a backup, catching a combined 20 passes for 289 yards and 1 TD in 16 games.
Bobo caught 32 passes for 358 yards as junior.
Then, as a senior, he became “The Man.”
Bobo had 74 receptions for 794 yards and 1 TD on a 3-9 team.
There was one game, in mid-November, that caught the eye of UCLA head coach Chip Kelly.
“It was a Thursday night game against Louisville,” recalled Kelly. “Jake was incredible that game. Everybody knew that he was getting the ball, doubled-covered, and he still made plays.
“He was in the (transfer) portal. We knew we needed an outside receiver. He wins a lot of 50-50 balls. He’s a smart kid, both in class, which is important at UCLA, and on the field … He’s not been a surprise to us. We expected this.”
Bobo’s decision to leave Duke came down to both playing in bigger games, and hopefully elevating his status as a possible professional.
His final post-grad choices were UCLA and Boston College.
“I had a few buddies at Chestnut Hill. It was a tough decision,” said Bobo. “I chose UCLA purely as a football-based decision, to win football games. (UCLA) also had a bunch of returning guys at running back, quarterback, on defense. and Coach Kelly’s (spread offensive) scheme really intrigued me.”
Being a northeast guy like Kelly, who grew up in the Dover, N.H. area and coached at UNH, has made their dealings almost
“He reminds me of one of my uncles in the northeast,” said Bobo. “He sticks out a little bit here. The guys on the team love him.”
Bobo said this move to UCLA could not have worked out any better if he had planned it.
While he has played a lot on the outside, using his height advantage, he’s also been lauded for his blocking and his ability to do damage inside, as a slot receiver. It will hopefully add some value come time for the NFL Draft next spring.
“I’m not a burner,” said Bobo, whose 40-yard dash time is listed at 4.68. “I realize I have the physical attributes as a tweener (WR-Tight end). I just have to play my game, which is to catch everything thrown to me, be a factor in the running game and, really, be reliable.”
His two younger brothers have followed his footsteps. Middle brother Luke is a sophomore quarterback-turned-wideout at Williams College and youngest brother Mac plays at Belmont Hill.
Bobo said his love for football took off as a boy when he played Lawrence Pop Warner.
“It was the most fun I’ve had playing ball,” said Bobo. “Because I’ve moved around, North Andover is the ‘hometown’ that has stuck. I’m OK with that. That was like heaven for me and my brothers.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
