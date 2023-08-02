Ferncroft Country Club’s A.J. Bodnar is beginning to make his mark on the golf course — and if you haven’t heard of him yet, chances are you will soon.
Competing in this week’s 105th Massachusetts Junior Amateur Championship as part of the pre-junior division, the 14-year-old from North Andover snared a solo second finish at host club GreatHorse in Hampden.
Bodnar fired impressive scores for his age group, coming in with a 77 in his opener and besting that with a 75 on the second and final day. He finished at 8-over par for the tournament, just one shot back of winner Colin Gleason (72-79; 7-over) of Barnstable Golf.
In shooting the 77 to start things off, Bodnar made two birdies against four bogeys and one triple bogey. In round 2, he knocked in three more birdies, and if it wasn’t for a double-bogey mishap on the 18th hole, he would’ve claimed the championship crown.
While the pre-junior division held just two days of stroke play before a winner was named, the actual Mass. Junior Amateur Championship will conclude Thursday. Just four golfers remain in the field, with one of them being Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes, who is going for a three-peat after winning both the Massachusetts Amateur and Ouimet Memorial Tournament in recent weeks.
