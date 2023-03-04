North Andover star Ryan Connolly may not have won his New England title, but he was plenty satisfied with his performance on Saturday.
"I'm very happy with my result at New Englands," said Connolly. "Taking third place in that competitive race was not easy, but I am super happy to finish with a new good time."
Connolly ran to a third-place finish in the mile in 4:16.66, less than two seconds behind the champion, at the New England Track Championship on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury.
Connolly wasn't the only Scarlet Knight to place. His distance teammate Camden Reiland took fourth in the 1,000 in 2:31.82.
"Congrats to Ryan and Cam at today's New England meet," said North Andover boys indoor track coach Jason Guarente. "These two had amazing seasons and careers, lead by the legendary (distance) coach (Bill) Varney. I am so lucky to have watched these two run. It was a great day!!"
And Reiland and Connolly aren't done yet. They'll be back in action at New Balance Indoor Track Nationals next weekend at "The Track at New Balance" in Boston.
"Cam ran so well today too, and I was happy to see him run so well," said Connolly. "We are both looking forward to nationals next weekend."
HAVERHILL's VIGO CATALA IN THIRD
A week after winning the Massachusetts All-State title, Haverhill junior Nataenel Vigo catala delivered another stellar performance.
Vigo Catala grabbed third in the 300 in 34.52.
"I did alright," he said. "It was kind of a disappointment for me since I didn’t PR, but placing third isn’t too bad."
Haverhill coach Mike Maguire was even more impressed at what the finish.
"Nata’s outstanding indoor season continued with a third place finish at the New England High School Championships," said Maguire.
ODDS AND ENDS
Pinkerton's Jordan Wheaton placed fourth in the girls 55-meter (8.38). ...
Andover All-State champion Neil Chowdhury was sixth in the 1:22.97
