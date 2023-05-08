With the spring track season heading up, and the big meets on deck, a few local stars — and a few more up-and-comers — delivered huge performances at meets over the weekend.
Kicking off the action, with a little bit of history, was North Andover Eagle-Tribune All-Star Ryan Connolly.The Scarlet Knight senior broke his own North Andover High school record in the mile with a 4:13.34 at the Bay State Running (BSR)/Hoka/Marathon Sports Elite Mile Invitational. That shattered his previous school mark of 4:16.79 he ran last spring as a junior.
“I’m super pumped that I got that time down,” said Connolly. “The record means a lot because it showed me that I can run fast times now, and that by June I hope to be running even faster. I was happy to get the invite and it was a really cool meet. The pace was perfect and I hope by the end I can run 4:10 and below.”
Methuen star Darwin Jimenez delivered a pair of brilliant performances at the weekend’s Weston Twilight Meet.
First, Jimenez won the 100-meter dash in a blazing 10.85, his personal record. He then teamed with Joshua Kwakye, Aaron Chiocca and Mekhi Lumsden to win the Swedish Relay (100, 200, 300, 400) in a school record 2:01.72.
“Darwin had a two fantastic races,” said Methuen coach Brittany Caprio. “He had a phenomenal start in the 100 finals against some of the top sprinters in the state after his blocks slipped in the prelims. He was able to refocus and put it out of his mind. He didn’t let the moment overtake him.
“Each boy on the relay understood their role and fully executed. Joshua Kwakye and Aaron Chiocca gave us a big lead to start, Mekhi Lumsden ran a gutsy 300 leg to give Darwin a strong position going into the 400. Darwin was patient and let the race come to him.”
Also at the Weston Twilight Meet, reigning Eagle-Tribune indoor track MVP Natanael Vigo catala won the 400 in a school-record 48.17.
“The Weston Meet is a huge meet on the calendar that attracts some of the top runners from all over Mass,” said Haverhill coach Mike Maguire. “Nata Vigo catala had not raced much since the Haverhill Invitational, with some minor soreness. He showed he’s feeling great with the 48.17 effort — breaking a 10 year meet record.”
Added Vigo catala: “The Weston Twilight is probably my favorite meet in terms of regular season for school. Always fun to run there and it was great to get the win.”
MORE ON THE WESTON TWILIGHT
Also starring at the Weston Twighlight meet was Haverhill’s Finleigh Simonds, who took second in the 800 (2:19.24). Teammate Brenna Corcoran was fourth (2:19.89).
North Andover’s Erika Wojcik was third in the steeplechase (PR 7:58.94), and Scarlet Knight McKenna Dube took sixth in the discus (101-1).
Methuen’s Lauren Quarm was fifth in the 100 dash (12.75). Haverhill’s Sophia Riley was fifth in the 400 (1:00.73).
For the boys, North Andover’s Nate Jacques placed third in the 100 hurdles (15.35), while Scarlet Knight Keenan Gosselin third in the discus (PR 141-7) and sixth in the javelin (149-00).
MVC FRESHMAN/SOPHOMORE MEET
Having already earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors in the winter, sophomore shot putters Maddie Goncalves of Haverhill and Thomas Galusha of Central Catholic showed their talents at the MVC Freshman/Sophomore meet.
Galusha won the boys shot put with a 48-5.5 — five feet better than No. 2 — while Goncalves won the girls shot with a 37-0, 4.5 feet better than second place.
Leading the way for the boys was Lawrence’s Henry Metivier, who won the triple jump (41-4) and long jump (21-1.5).
Also taking wins on the boys side were Central Catholic’s John Ryan (400 hurdles, 59.7) and Drew Alsup (pole vault, 11-0), North Andover’s Adam Ferry (100, 11.3), Emmett LaRosa (2-mile, 10:44.0) and Chris Ferris (javelin 144-4), Lawrence’s Argenis Luciano (discus, 129-6) and Methuen’s Juan Polanco (200, 23.0).
North Andover won the 4x100 (45.7) and Central took the 4x400 (3:45.3).
Chipping in wins on the girls side were Central Catholic’s Cyan Scott (200, 27.2), Alyssa Furtado (400 hurdles, 73.0), Madeline Courtemanche (800, 2:22.1), Arianna DiPietro (high jump, 4-6) and Thurston Franchesca (javelin, 102-3), Haverhill’s Gianna Spero (100, 12.8), Andover’s Zoie Zeng (2-mile, 12:14), Audrey Thoma (400, 61.9) and Izabella Laski (pole vault, 8-0) and Methuen’s Bella Fiore (long jump, 15-5).
In the relays, Central Catholic won the 4x800 (11:04) while Andover took the 4x100 (52.2) and 4x400 (4:16.7).
