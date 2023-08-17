The feeling was like no other for North Andover’s Joey Daccord.
Each game night, after seemingly every save, the chants would erupt, filling Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.
Joey, Joey, Joey, Joey!
“It was actually the coolest thing ever,” said Daccord with a chuckle. “It was like a wave that picked up at the end of the regular season and kept growing into the playoffs. Every time the puck came near me, they started chanting my name. It gave me that boost of energy I needed. I can’t remember anything like that in my career.”
The goalie earned those chants, plenty of wins, and a brand new multi-million dollar contact in a breakout 2022-23 professional hockey season for the Seattle Kraken organization.
Daccord became a fan favorite for the first-year Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Kraken, leading them to Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals this past winter.
The former North Andover High star became so beloved in Coachella Valley that he earned the nickname “Mayor Joey” from Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma.
Daccord also delivered two wins and a tie in five NHL appearances for the Kraken during the 2022-23 season.
“It was really an amazing year,” said Daccord. “I met so many special people and had so many special moments in Coachella Valley and Seattle. Obviously we had a magical run with Coachella, which was just so much fun. and at the NHL level, I did whatever I could to help the team win like I try to do anytime I’m on the ice. I was glad to get a few wins.”
That combined NHL and AHL success earned him a new two-year contact worth $2.4 million, according to NHL.com, that he signed in June.
“I’m absolutely excited for the new season,” said Daccord. “It was a short summer because of our Calder Cup run. The loss in Game 7 was tough, but it makes me even more eager to get back out there. I’m so grateful and appreciative for the new contract. When things like that happen, you think of all that you’ve gone through and all the people that have helped you get there. It means a lot that the Seattle Kraken have shown the confidence in me to hopefully help their organization.”
AHL SUPERSTAR
The former Arizona State record-setter established himself as one of the premier goalies in the AHL this past winter.
In 38 regular season games for Coachella Valley, Daccord finished 27-8-3 with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage — both fifth best in the AHL. He tallied three shutouts, and assisted on three goals.
He was even better in the postseason. In 26 games, he posted 15 wins, a 2.22 goals-against average and .926 save percentage — both fourth best in the AHL. He had three shutouts, including two in the opening two games of the Calder Cup Finals, the first goalie to accomplish that since 1939.
“I was very happy with my work there,” said Daccord. “I remember talking the coaches at the beginning of the season, and telling him that I wanted to play a lot of games and take the ball and run with it. He played me in a lot of regular season games, and I played every playoff game. The 2-1 win over Milwaukee (to win the Calder Cup semifinals) on the road was big, and the two shutouts to start the Calder Cup Finals were big.
“Obviously the goal is to make the NHL. But you have to be where your feel are. Wherever I am, I just try to help my team win and be the best player and teammate I can be. Everything else is out of my control.”
NHL SUCCESS
When Daccord did get his shot in the NHL in 2022-23, he made it count.
In five games with the Kraken last winter, he finished 2-1-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average and .900 save percentage. He made 40 saves to beat the Calgary Flames and 29 saves to top the Dallas Stars. He also made 39 saves against the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.
“It was an interesting season,” he said. “I was called up right at the beginning of the year, then I wasn’t called up again until the end of the season. But I’m super fortunate for those opportunities. Every time you get called up, you want to play. It was the first time since I was in Ottawa that I got to play in back-to-back games. That helped me get my rhythm at the NHL level.
“I hope I have more NHL chances this year. I try not to think about that too much. I’ve just been working hard to be as prepared as I can be so I can put my best foot forward in training camp. I want to do everything I can to help the Seattle Kraken organization win games.”
