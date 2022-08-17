The football journey of North Andover’s Gabe DeSouza has taken him to the highest of highs, and one truly terrifying low.
The two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star helped legendary powerhouse Everett to a state title as a sophomore then, after moving, guided North Andover High to its first state football championship in program history as a senior.
In between, DeSouza suffered a life-threatening irregular rhythm in his heart (arrhythmia) that caused him to collapse during the 2017 Division 2 North title game, and required heart surgery.
Now, DeSouza is prepared to kick off what very well may be his final ride on the football field.
The dynamic playmaker is a senior receiver and punter for Curry College (Milton, Mass.), which kicks off its regular season on Sept. 2, hosting MIT.
“I’m enjoying every second of this senior year,” said DeSouza. “There’s a new atmosphere on campus with all the changes that have been made. New coach, new culture, new faces, we’re due for success this year.”
DeSouza is coming off a stellar junior season for the Division 3 Colonels. In seven games, DeSouza caught 46 passes for 539 yards and eight touchdowns — all team-highs. He ended the season with a bang, with 14 catches for 146 yards and four touchdowns against the University of New England.
In two seasons — his sophomore season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — DeSouza has caught 89 passes for 1,094 yards and 17 touchdowns in 17 games.
“It’s very humbling to have the success that I’ve had so far,” said DeSouza, who was recruited by Division 1-AA and Division 2 schools. “The life lessons I’ve learned throughout the collegiate experience has been unforgettable. The people I’ve met here have had a big impact on my success.
“My father (Sergio DeSouza) taught me to leave it in the hands of God and he’ll always help you find the right path. I can’t point fingers as to why I’m not at a bigger program. There’s a good chance that I wouldn’t have learned the things I did, the way I did here. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to play this game at the college level. With everything that’s happened in my life, I’m just grateful to be playing this game, period.”
OVERCOMING HEART CONDITION, SURGERY
There was a time when many wondered if DeSouza would be healthy enough to play football again.
As a junior, his first at North Andover, DeSouza caught 47 passes for 928 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the Scarlet Knights to the Division 2 North title game, when disaster struck.
While returning a kickoff late in the loss, DeSouza lost consciousness and fell to the field.
“The last thing I remember was catching the kickoff,” said DeSouza, who added his heart was beating extremely fast during the game. “That’s it. The next thing I remember is regaining consciousness on the field and being asked questions by a lot of people. I couldn’t understand everything that was happening, but I had a lot of chest pain.”
DeSouza could be heard gasping for air as North Andover coach John Dubzinski and police rushed to his aid, once officer screaming for someone to call 911.
After being rushed the to hospital and days of testing, DeSouza was diagnosed with an irregular rhythm in his heart (arrhythmia). The condition, which had existed since birth, required a four-hour cardiac ablation procedure at Boston Children’s Hospital.
Now nearly five years later, he said the scare puts life in perspective.
“Heart is still pumping with no complications!” he said. “I’m grateful to have been surrounded by so many experienced medical experts at the time of the incident. It was challenging to bounce back for sure. However, that day reminds me to never take sports, life, and family for granted.”
RETURN TO FOOTBALL
DeSouza returned the following fall, in 2018, to lead North Andover to the Division 2 state title. He led the Eagle-Tribune area in catches (39), receiving yards (722) and receiving touchdowns (13) and was named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-Scholastic for the second straight year.
He then moved onto Curry, where he was named offensive Rookie of the Year as a freshman (43 catches, 555 yards, 9 TDs). Last fall, he was named All-Commonwealth Coast Conference.
Since COVID cancelled his sophomore season. DeSouza has the option to return next fall for a fifth year of eligibility. But he is undecided past this fall.
“My plan is to get my master’s degree,” he said. “My long-term goal is to be a sports psychologist in professional sports. Whether I can play another year while I get my master’s or just focus on academics I haven’t decided. I’ll see how everything plays out for me in the next couple months. Right now, I just want to win.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
