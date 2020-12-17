North Andover’s Bobby Farnham is unsure what the next step in his professional hockey career will be.
After nine seasons of pro hockey — eight in either the National Hockey League or American Hockey League — Farnham enters this winter without a team, as the sport tries to cope with COVID-19.
“It’s so hard to say what the future holds in the hockey world,” said Farnham. “I’ve had some communication with some European teams in various leagues, but it’s hard to figure out what the next couple of months have in store.
“I think that, as a professional hockey player, you learn to live with a lot of uncertainty. There are so many ups and downs throughout your career that, as you get older, you learn to handle difficult situations so much better.”
The former Brooks and Phillips Academy star, and 2006 Eagle-Tribune hockey MVP, is coming off a big 2019-20 season, his first playing in Europe.
After appearing in 67 NHL games — and 404 AHL games — from 2011-19, Farnham signed with the Belfast Giants (Northern Ireland) of the United Kingdom’s Elite Ice Hockey League last year
“I felt like I had accomplished what I wanted in North America,” said the 31-year-old Farnham. “When I decided to make the jump to Europe, Belfast called out to me on so many levels. I wanted to go to a great city with an organization that took pride in winning. And I wanted to play more of a scoring role, after being a bottom-six forward my whole career.”
The season was a highly successful one for Farnham. In 48 games he tallied 15 goals and 17 assists, both career-highs as a pro, before the season was shut down due to the coronavirus. Known as an agitator throughout his career, he also set a career-low in penalty minutes (79).
But the possibility of a return to Belfast, or the EIHL in general, remains a major question mark. The league indefinitely suspended play September due to COVID-19.
“Belfast and the EIHL are going through a lot of difficulties,” said Farnham “There is no definitive time line for a season to start over there. That’s unfortunate. I’ve communicated with people over there quite a bit, and they are still in a pretty full lockdown mode. Hopefully that league, and many others, are able to find a way to safely play.”
For now, Farnham remains in Boston — where he has been since the COVID outbreak — doing his best to remain in hockey shape.
“I’ve always been an active person,” he said. “I’ve continued to train regularly. I was outside a lot more this summer to work out because of the gym closures, and I really enjoyed it. It has been tough on the skating end of things. With Massachusetts rinks closing and opening, it’s tough to find ice time.”
Now over 30 years old, with 519 professional hockey games and dozens of fights under his belt, Farnham has begun to ponder life after hockey.
“I think when you get a little older in your career, the life after hockey question always arises,” he said. “I have thought about it pretty extensively, but I’m still unsure exactly what direction I want to go in when my career is over. Time will tell!”
For now, he will continue to explore opportunities.
“If an opportunity comes about that seems incredible, then my goal will be to take full advantage of that opportunity,” he said. “If I don’t play hockey this season, then my goal is to make the most of my time away from the game and enjoy my first full fall/winter in the Boston area with my family.
“I’m uncertain of my hockey future, but I know that times like these are just another uncertain bump in the tumultuous pro hockey world.”
HOCKEY TRAVELER
North Andover’s Bobby Farnham has made many stops in his hockey career.
High School: Brooks (2004-06), Phillips Academy (2006-08) — 63 goals.
College: Brown (2008-12) — 23 goals.
AHL: Providence Bruins (2012), Worcester Sharks (2012), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2012-15), St. John’s IceCaps (2016-17), Springfield Thunderbirds (2017-19) — 43 goals.
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins (2014-15, 14 games), New Jersey Devils (2015-16, 50 games), Montreal Canadiens (2016-17, 3 games) — 8 goals.
EIHL: Belfast Giants (2019-20) — 15 goals.
