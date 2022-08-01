North Andover’s Patrick Green isn’t about to surrender an easy goal — even to his teammates in practice or warm-ups.
“As my teammates know, they can’t score on me glove side,” said Green. “Every practice becomes a competition — who can score glove side first? I get a lot of chirps and trash talk when they do score.”
Fortunately for Green and his teammates, opponents rarely find a way to beat the netminder.
The former North Andover High Eagle-Tribune All-Star — who this past weekend played for the Northeast squad in the Hockey Night in Boston Boys Major Showcase — is coming off a huge junior season for Brewster Academy.
Green posted a 3.02 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in 19 starts last winter for Brewster, his second at the school, leading the Bobcats to their most wins (10) in a decade.
“It was a real confidence booster to have such a strong season at Brewster last season,” said Green. “Having a strong season felt like a real step in the right direction for my future possibilities in hockey, and a lot of doors have opened from my performance. It was Brewster’s best season in ten years and I believe with myself and the rest of the senior core, we have a lot more to bring and have a lot of potential to have an even better season.”
FROM NORTH ANDOVER TO BREWSTER
After playing four games for North Andover as a freshman, Green delivered a breakout sophomore season for the Scarlet Knights in 2019-20.
Green earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-MVC/DCL honors, finishing the season with a 1.58 goals-against average and .936 save percentage. He helped lead North Andover to its best record (14-4-6) since 2012, and a trip to the Division 2 North semifinals.
“He is a very good technical goaltender and plays the puck very well,” said then-Scarlet Knights coach Peter Marfione at the time.
That season nearly didn’t happen, though, as Green almost transferred a year earlier.
“I considered transferring to prep school after my freshman year at North Andover,” he said. “But I decided to give it another shot and I’m extremely grateful I did. I was able to be the backbone for the team that had such a great run. North Andover gave me a lot of memorable moments, such as being named MVP of the Hillies Christmas Tournament, a shutout victory against Boston Latin, a team trip to watch (now-NHL goalie) Joey Daccord lead Arizona State to victory over Boston University. North Andover hockey was like family.”
“But I knew I could do more, so I decided to transfer to Brewster and repeat my sophomore year.”
LEARNING FROM TOUGH TIMES, BREAKING OUT
Green joined Brewster for the 2020-21 season, and it proved to be a learning experience.
“The biggest challenge I faced during my first season at Brewster was returning from the initial COVID-19 outbreak,” he said. “Heading into the school year with only a few weeks of summer training, and no fall club hockey, left me with 6-7 months of no hockey before playing prep school hockey.
“I was the only goaltender on the roster for my first year at Brewster. Despite having a hefty goals-against average, I respectably earned about a (.905) save percentage. It was exactly what I needed to elevate my game. I faced nearly 60 shots a game, including a 77-save loss to New Hampton. I learned a lot about composure. I have always had very strong composure in my game, but my first season at Brewster taught me that you always have to give your 110% no matter the score.”
That experience paid off last winter, as well as with his club team, the Northern Cyclones (1.89 GAA, .909 save percentage).
“Heading into my junior season, I was more excited and more motivated than I ever have been,” he said. “Going from the only goalie on the Brewster roster, I knew that I had to always compete and always earn my spot in the net. I knew that I always had to be my best to earn a chance to play. I had some impressive wins over Proctor Academy, Tilton School, and Hebron Academy.
“At the prep school level, every goaltender can stop the puck. Being on the shorter side of goaltenders (5-10), I do what I can to stand out. I have improved immensely my puck handling and skating skills.”
Green next hopes to continue playing competitive hockey after Brewster.
“Whether that is through the junior hockey route, NCAA Division 3 or even ACHA Division 1, I’m looking to open as many doors as possible to give myself the best possible chance for success,” he said. “I definitely want to continue my hockey career at wherever college I find my best fit.”
