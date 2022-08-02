North Andover's Steve Hajjar, a former Central Catholic and University of Michigan ace, has been traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Cincinnati Reds.
Hajjar is one of the prospects headed to Cincinnati in return for big league starting pitcher Tyler Mahle, along with fellow minor leaguers Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. The Twins made the deal in hopes of shoring up their starting rotation for what is expected to be a tight AL Central race, and Hajjar now becomes a key building block in the Reds' upcoming rebuild.
A second-round pick in last year's MLB Draft, Hajjar is currently in his first full season of professional baseball and has gotten off to an excellent start. He's posted a 2.47 ERA with 71 strikeouts against only 22 walks in 43.2 innings (12 starts) with Minnesota's Low-A affiliate, and prior to the trade he was ranked as Minnesota's No. 11 prospect by Baseball America.
Mahle, 27, is a right-hander currently in his sixth big league season and is coming off a breakout 2021 in which he threw 180 innings, struck out 210 and posted a 3.75 ERA. This year his production has tailed off a little but he still has a 4.40 ERA with 114 strikeouts through 104.1 innings and should provide a boost to Minnesota's rotation.
Of the other prospects going to Cincinnati, Steer is the most highly regarded. The shortstop was the No. 4 ranked prospect in Minnesota's system and has 12 home runs and an .840 OPS in 48 games at Triple-A. Encarnacion-Strand, a third baseman, was a fourth-round pick in last year's draft and was recently promoted to Double-A, where he has hit .333 through his first 13 games. He was Minnesota's No. 14 ranked prospect.
