Nate Jacques plans to be a very busy man at the Division 2 indoor state track meet on Sunday.
The North Andover High junior is eyeing a sectional title in the high jump, and expects to contend for a top spot in the 55 hurdles.
And, when he’s not busy running or jumping, Jacques plans to set a personal record in the shot put, hopefully also score points.
“There was this one guy, at a recent meet, that walked over to me and said, ‘Damn a man that can do it all!’” remembered Jacques, who was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in the discus in the spring. “It takes a certain type of body and strength to be able to throw a (12-pound) shot put far and propel yourself over 5 feet in the air in the high jump. But I love all the events.”
That’s impressive versatility, particularly for an MVC All-Star offensive tackle and defensive end for the Scarlet Knights football team.
Jacques enters Sunday’s Division 2 meet as the No. 5 seed in the high jump, just two inches off the top seed, the No. 6 seed in the 55 hurdles and the No. 10 seed in the shot put.
A week ago at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder won the the high jump title (6-0) and was third in the 55 hurdles (8.24). Three weeks ago, he placed fourth as an individual in the shot put (45-5.75).
“At Division 2s, I plan to high jump 6-2, because that’s what the top seed has jumped,” said Jacques. “I want to go sub-8 seconds in the hurdles, and I want to at least PR against an amazing group of D2 shot putters.”
First-year North Andover boys indoor track coach Jason Guarente isn’t about to doubt his star in any event.
“Nate’s a true competitor,” said Guarente. “He’s the kind of kid we could put in any event and be confident he would do well. I’m always impressed by his ability to adapt to the event. It’s not easy changing events every meet, but Nate seems to do it with ease.”
Mr. Versatility
For Jacques, who started running track in seventh grade, nothing is more enjoyable than a perfect high jump.
“My favorite event is easily high jump,” he said. “The feeling of rising through the air is something special. Sometimes, when I am clearing big heights, I can see myself jumping over it. It’s awesome. But the first event I excelled at was the long jump. I jumped 16-1, which qualified me for New Balance Nationals in 2019.”
Jacques gradually added hurdling to his resume, and as a freshman began dabbling in the shot put — which he admits took time to adjust to. That versatility made him a natural fit for the pentathlon, which he is looking forward to competing in on Feb. 28.
“One of my favorite moments as an athlete was the pentathlon in 2020, right before everything shut down (due to COVID-19),” he said. “Matt Palmisano, Tyler Bussell and I were gunning for the team record. We finished 300 points off, but it was also an event where I could use all the technique/ability I have. So I’ve fallen in love with the pentathlon ever since.”
Football and track
Jacques said football was his first love. In the fall, he was selected All-MVC Division 2 second team as a lineman.
“Nate had one of the best games I’ve seen by a high school defensive end against a very good Andover team (at Fenway Park),” said Scarlet Knights football coach John Dubzinski. “He had three or four sacks in the game! Nate has made such a huge, positive impact for our football program. He’s not a big vocal “rah-rah” kid, but his actions make him the perfect team leader.”
Jacques attributes a lot of his track success to his work on the gridiron.
“Football definitely makes me a better track athlete,” he said. “All the strength from the football season carries on into track. For my position (defensive end) track comes in when I’m chasing someone.”
Andover’s Parrott a double favoriteAndover High senior star Jodi Parrott is seeded first in a pair of events at the Division 1 indoor track meet on Saturday.
Parrott is the top seed in the long jump (17-7) and 55 hurdles (8.45). She won both events at the MVC Championship last week.
As a sophomore, Parrott placed second in the 55 hurdles (8.51) and fourth in the long jump (17-1) at Division 1s. The event was cancelled due to COVID, and Parrott was slowed by injuries, last year.
Volquez top seedLawrence star Jordany Volquez, who recently committed to North Carolina A&T, is the top seed in the 55 hurdles (7.45) at Division 1s.
Volquez won the 110 hurdles at Division 1s in the spring (14.10) and was third in the 55 hurdles indoors as a sophomore (7.51).
Methuen’s Soucy in secondMethuen’s Michael Soucy is the No. 2 seed in the 600 at Division 1s. His PR of 1:23.81 is just off top seed Hatim Boukhtam of North Quincy (1:23.29). Soucy won the event at MVCs last week.
Right behind Soucy in the 600 is No. 3 seed Neil Chowdhury of Andover (1:23.88). He was second at MVCs.
Methuen’s Miana Caraballo is the No. 4 seed in the mile (5:12.63). She broke the 35-year-old school record earlier this month.
North Andover leadersA number of North Andover athletes, in addition to Jacques, will be in contention for Division 2 titles.
The Scarlet Knights own the top three seeds in the boys mile in Ryan Connolly (4:27.18), Camden Reiland (4:28.14) and Jack Determan (4:31.05). Also for the boys, Determan is the top seed in the 600 (1:24.07), Alexander Niejadlik is seeded third in the 55 hurdles (7.98), the 4x800 is the top seed and 4x400 is third.
For the North Andover girls, Jenna Bard is seeded second in the shot put (37-05.25), Leyla Kvaternik is seeded fourth in the mile (5:27.20) and the 4x800 is seeded third.
