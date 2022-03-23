With three football crazed sons, Amy Kenneally knew it would be wise to immerse herself into the sport.
In recent years, she’s taken it to a new level.
She proudly points out: “I’ve even had to know who’s in the transfer portal. As a 50-year-old suburban woman ...”
If she’s ever on Jeopardy and the subject is college football, well, watch out.
Frank and Amy Kenneally’s three sons will all be football team managers next season at Arizona State University.
Sean, a North Andover High grad, worked his way up the ranks at archrival University of Arizona and this year as a senior he was on full scholarship.
Jason just completed his sophomore year with ASU football and received a $5,000 stipend for the 2021-22 school year. Aaron, a senior at Central Catholic, is headed to Tempe to join the ASU staff for the 2022 season.
ASU grad school was a better fit for Sean, who will be majoring in organizational leadership, so he applied to the rival school and was quickly scooped up. and again on full scholarship.
HERM EDWARDS’ STAFF
So all three will be on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff with the Sun Devils.
“Sean paved the way that you could go to a big school far away,” noted Amy, a former North Andover star who was the head girls basketball coach at Brooks School for five years.
“Them seeing him succeed and see the cool places and incredible experiences, they were like: ‘This is pretty cool!’”
The glamour, the team gear, the travel, there are a lot of reasons to love being a big-time college football manager. But make no mistake, it’s a job. A full-time job on top of being a full-time student.
Amy said, “During the season, it’s 40-45 hours. They aren’t typical college kids. You have to really love it. It’s so time consuming. It’s 20 hours a week during spring practice.”
Amy said the family’s close relationship with the Perry family helped the boys have a unique love for the game. Growing up in North Andover, they were all close with John Perry Jr., now a quarterback at Merrimack College.
His dad, John, was the Merrimack head coach and then was an assistant coach with the NFL’s Houston Texans from 2014-20.
“John (the coach) would always talk with them. and they met (Texans star receiver) DeAndre Hopkins and that kind of stuff,” said Amy, who has been going to 5-6 UA and ASU games a year including at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium and USC’s historic Los Angeles Coliseum.
INTENSE RIVALRY
Sean and Jason delighted in razzing each other. Boy, did Jason have the upper hand when ASU embarrassed Arizona 70-7 in 2020.
Mom said, “Jason was relentless. It was brutal.”
The good news is Sean saw Jason do the ASU hand gesture so many times, he must have it memorized. If he doesn’t, it’s your index, middle and pinky fingers up to represents that trident/pitch fork.
But they are all on the same team now. Sean is excited to move from Tucson to Tempe 112 miles away.
Aaron said, “We’re extremely excited. We’re super close. They’ve been my best friends forever. I’m excited to spend a lot more time with them.”
In the middle of July, all three will head to Tempe to get ready for camp. All three plan to stay together in an off-campus apartment. During the school year, Aaron then plans to live on campus in the business school dormitories.
Aaron was open-minded on schools. He also looked closely at Kansas, Alabama and Oklahoma.
The former Central football lineman said, “Arizona State kind of felt like home.”
Well, there is an understatement.
