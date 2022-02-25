Less than a year after she came up less than a second short of her All-State goal as an individual, North Andover’s Leyla Kvaternik wouldn’t let it slip away again.
“During outdoor season, in the 800, I was about 0.13 away from qualifying for All-States,” she remembered. “I PRed, and still ran as a member of the 4x800 at All-States, but I was frustrated. I was disappointed I didn’t make it in an open event. Making All-States has been on my mind ever since.”
Kvaternik will take on the best in the state on Saturday, when she competes in the mile at the Massachusetts All-State Track Championship at the Reggie Lewis Center.
She earned an automatic bid after taking second in the mile at the Division 2 Championship in 5:18.18, a new personal record (PR).
“I PRed by nine seconds at Division 2s,” said Kvaternik, who won the 1,000 at the MVC Championship. “It felt good. I had a great group of girls around me. It was a slow race at first, but I knew that with so many talented runners it would speed up. I was very close to the winner, but the girl from Peabody is very talented.”
A former gymnast, Kvaternik — whose father Matias Kvaternik ran track for Central Catholic — was looking for a new sport when she discovered track as a freshman at North Andover. Right away, she proved herself a top contender.
In her first varsity spring season, she won the 2-mile titles at the MVCs (11:56.79) and Andover Boosters (11:50.6), and took the mile crown at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational (5:40.63). She was second at MVCs in the mile as a sophomore, before the season was shut down due to Covid-19, which cancelled her sophomore outdoor season and junior indoor season.
This winter, she won the mile at the MSTCA Distance Classic (5:31.13) and won the 1,000 at the MSTCA Winter Festival Invitational and at MVCs (3:09.53). She is also a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in cross country.
“Leyla has a tremendous work ethic and a dedication matched by no one on the team,” said North Andover girls track/cross country head coach Rick DelleChiaie. “She has been a model of these attributes since her freshman year.”
What are her goals for All-States?
“I want to make myself and my coaches proud, and show I can compete with anyone,” she Kvaternik. “I don’t want to let anyone pass me. I would love to place, and I want to PR again.”
Andover’s Parrott the favorite
Andover senior Jodi Parrott enters All-States as the top seed in the 55-meter hurdles, after winning the Division 1 title last week with a PR time of 8.33. That’s well ahead of the No. 2 seed, Megan Frazee (8.42) of Westford Academy, who Parrott beat last week.
“Going into All-States as the top seed for hurdles has definitely made me focus even more on that event,” said Parrott. “My goal is ultimately to win, but with a few girls putting up some great times I definitely want to run a strong race and PR and qualify for New Englands.”
Parrott is also the No. 6 seed in the long jump, after placing second at Division 1s (17-11.75), and is a member of the 4x200 that’s seeded fifth.
“For long jump, I’m cleaning up my approach a bit in practice and my goal is also to PR,” said Parrott. “For the 4x200, the girls have been running great and I wouldn’t be surprised if we run lower than the 1:47.80 we did last week. We plan to go to Nationals and (a big day at All-States) would be great for our confidence.”
Andover Division 1 champ Molly Kiley is the No. 2 seed in the 2-mile. Her 11:09.61 trails just Shae Regan of Littleton (10:49.94.)
Knights Connolly eyes titles
North Andover’s Ryan Connolly has his eyes focused on a pair of All-State titles Saturday.
Connolly is a member of the top-seeded 4x800 relay — along with Cam Reiland, Ronan McGarry and Jack Determan — which ran a best time of 7:57.82 this winter.
Connolly is also the No. 3 seed in the mile (4:21.78).
“This is my first time in an individual event (at All-States_,” said Connolly. “My goal in the mile is to break 4:20, and I’m also trying to go for the win as the No. 3 seed. Then I hope to come back with a good relay split in the 4x800 relay, and help us win. Our 4x800 has the fastest time in New England this season, but we are all racing earlier in the day so it may be slightly harder. But we are still confident we can win it.”
Methuen’s Caraballo ready to fight
A week after an impressive second-place finish in the mile at Division 1s, Methuen’s Miana Caraballo feels ready for All-States.
“I’m still working on my decision on whether I’ll be running the mile or two mile, but I think I’m leaning more toward the mile,” said Caraballo. “I really want to qualify for the championship mile for Nationals and better my PR. I know I’ll be put up against the best, but I’m ready to be a fighter. I’m hoping the girls in my race have the same desire to qualify for nationals so we can all work together. I also want to qualify for New Englands and get a medal.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
