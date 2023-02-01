NORTH ANDOVER — For the record, it was a driving layup on the right side that was sprung by a Jackie Rogers screen.
And with that hoop, North Andover High senior Hannah Martin dropped her name into the record books, recording her 1,000thhigh school point in Tuesday night’s win over Haverhill.
“It’s something at the beginning of the season I knew was attainable, something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” said Martin, who needed 25 to hit the mark and finished the night with the even grand.
“I knew it was possible tonight, but I just wanted to go out there and play the game.”
Martin is the fifth girl in North Andover High history to hit the mark. and she probably deserves an asterisk next to her name on the wall. She accomplished it despite losing half a season to the Covid-19 pandemic as a sophomore.
“To be only the fifth girl was really super cool to hear,” she said. “It’s something that is really difficult to do, working in the offseason with my teammates, never giving up. It’s just something I will always be grateful that I got to experience.”
North Andover, rated ninth in the MIAA’s Division 1 power rankings headed into the game, moves to 9-5 overall with the win.
With the 1,000 points in her back pocket, Martin and the Knights can now look forward to finishing the regular season strong, using the six games to prepare for the postseason.
Of course, the ultimate goal would be to get one more shot at unbeaten Andover, the top seed which has beaten North Andover all three times the teams faced off.
“That’s definitely our goal,” Martin, already a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, said. “It would be awesome to see them again, because that would mean we made it a long way in the state tournament.”
