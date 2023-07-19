Samirah Moody is far from satisfied.
Sure, the North Andover native left no doubt she has the talent and ability to be a force against the top track talent in the country during a breakout sophomore season at USC (University of Southern California) this past spring.
But Moody has her eyes set on gold.
“I want to be on the podium as an NCAA champion,” said Moody. “I want to go as far as I can in track, and be the best that I can be. This season showed potential, but I don’t think I’ve reached my goals yet.”
With her first full year as a Trojan in the books — after transferring from Villanova during her freshman year — Moody proved herself a top competitor for one of the country’s most legendary college track programs.
Moody placed second in the 100-meter dash (11.24) and fourth in the 200 (22.50) at the Pac-12 Champion. She then took eighth in both the 100 (11.15) and 200 (22.24) at NCAA West Regionals.
She also ran on the USC 4x100 relay that was ninth at the NCAA Championship (43.13) and fifth at West Regionals (43.55).
“I think this was a good start,” said Moody. “It was my first full year of college track, and I’m proud to come out of it with some PRs (personal records) and good performances. I was battling a few things, but I’m excited to see where I’m going.”
FROM NORTH ANDOVER TO USC
It’s her passion for track that has taken Moody from North Andover to a USC track program that sent 15 athletes to the 2020 Olympics and nine to the 2016 Olympics, and produced the likes of seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix.
Moody — whose parents still live in North Andover — emerged as a track standout first at the Rivers School, before transferring to Buckingham Browne & Nichols
Weeks after graduating from BB&N in 2021, Moody made a massive statement at Nike Nationals, winning the 200 (23.32) and taking second in the 100 (11.51) at the University of Oregon’s famed Hayward Field
Moody initially committed to run at Villanova University, choosing the Wildcats over Duke and the University of Pennsylvania. But, midway through her freshman season, she made the decision to transfer to USC.
“I felt like Villanova didn’t have the track resources,” she said. “I want to be an NCAA champion, and it didn’t feel like a realistic feat at Villanova. I wanted to surround myself with people that had similar goals. USC has a legacy of winning, and that’s my main goal. The woman who recruited me is a former Olympian. That’s a main attraction. The track history and network of USC alumni, along with the academics, is amazing.”
BREAKOUT SOPHOMORE SEASON
Moody began to compete for USC in the spring 2022 season, winning the 200 at the Trojan Invitational (23.43).
“It was intimidating at the beginning on to be running against the best in college track,” she said. “But I had to remind myself that what I did to get here was the same things everyone else did. I earned my spot here. That’s just one of those growing pains you have to go through to prove to yourself that you belong. Once I hit the track, I could I belonged here.”
Moody certainly proved she belong this spring, particularly with her performances at Pac-12s and West Regionals, while feeling less than 100 percent.
“The Pac-12 championship was a very good day,” she said. “That was a highlight of my season. I showed up and did what was expected of me. I controlled what I could control, and was very happy with the results.
“West Regionals was tough. I got a virus and was in the hospital the night before Regionals. It was tough on my physically and mentally. But I had to learn to compete, even when the odds aren’t in my favor. I wasn’t too thrilled with my times, but I had to teach myself to battle through and get to the next round. I was proud of myself of that, so that was a highlight.”
Moody will now spend most of the summer at USC, taking classes and preparing for the 2023-24 track seasons.
“I’m rehabbing, lifting and giving my body a break but staying in shape,” she said. “That’s the main goal right now, staying healthy and staying on top of the little things. Then I’ll start concentrating on getting ready for indoor and outdoor track. I feel like there’s a lot still in store for my career.”
