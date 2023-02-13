If she played a certain other winter sport, North Andover’s Shelby Nassar would likely be known as a point guard — with her jet quick speed, knowledge of her game and knack for play-making and setting up teammates for success.
But Nassar is a hockey player, and the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (HPNA) co-op team is thrilled to have her on the ice.
“Shelby is one of the fastest players in the state!” said HPNA coach Gary Kane. “She’s a captain and one of the hardest workers I’ve seen.”
Nassar, a senior forward, is a driving force behind an HPNA squad that stands at 11-5-2 with just two games remaining in the regular season.
“I think the season has been pretty successful so far,” said Nassar, who was also a field hockey captain. “We’ve had our ups and downs, but we continue to work and improve on everything we can. I think that, at our best, we have the potential to beat any team. But we have to stay focused and always work hard. We kept up the intensity after a rough week with half our team out with COVID. I’m excited to have everyone back!”
The four-year varsity contributor’s work as a playmaker and distributor have been major reasons for HPNA’s success.
Nassar leads HPNA in points (21), with five goals and 16 assists — including four helpers in Saturday’s 8-1 victory over Acton-Boxboro. She’s just fine playing the role of distributor, often setting up team’s goal leader, linemate Kaitlyn Bush (14 goals), assisting on all three of her goals Saturday.
“I believe I’m a strong playmaker when making a pass is a more sensible play then shooting it myself,” she said. “I feel that a quality play is rooted in communication and the understanding of what pass or play makes the most sense. I think one my greatest strength on the ice is communication. It’s very important to let your teammates know where you are and what to do in order to have the play come together smoothly.”
Nassar’s speed is also a major asset in her game — one that she began to show not long after she began skating as a 5-year-old.
“I think having a fast-pace game changes everything,” she said. “Speed while back-checking and forechecking is very important, and it could easily change the outcome of the game.
“I loved hockey right away. I thought it was so cool to be playing such a fast sport on ice at such a young age. There were not many girls playing hockey at my age so it was fun to see the girls hockey program expand from there.”
Now a year removed from advancing to the Division 1 quarterfinals, Nassar and her Hillies are dreaming of a deeper playoff run this season.
“I hope we can continue to work hard and win games and prepare for the tournament,” she said. “We have a strong team with a lot of potential, and I’m excited for our team to bring it for the rest of the season. My goal is to make it longer in the tournament then we have ever been before. Last year we lost in the Round of 8. This year, I hope to make it to Round of 4 (semifinals) and hopefully even the (TD) Garden (for the state title game).”
METHUEN REPEATS AS LEAGUE CHAMPS
For the second time in the last two years, Methuen rules the Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual Country League boys Division 3.
The Rangers clinched their second straight league title with Saturday’s 5-2 win over Haverhill.
“It feels awesome, especially for my senior year,” said Cole Lambert. “Going into the year, I feel like everyone wanted it back again. Everyone on this team, especially with losing in the first round of the state playoffs last year, needed to prove it again. To win it on Haverhill’s Senior Night, back-to-back MVC champs, it’s just special.
“Truly, my grade is a huge factor. The nine seniors all have a drive to be No. 1. We push it on the younger kids, and they push it back on us.”
Captain Owen Kneeland scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season on Saturday for Methuen, which improved to 9-3-3 with the win.
“We’re thrilled at the legacy we have left on the program, and we are excited about what we can accomplish with the talent in our room in the future,” said Kneeland. “It was always our team goal, coming into the season, to win back-to-back league championships. and with our great goalie tandem, young defensive core, and experience on our offense we were able to make that happen.
“Coach (Bill) Blackwell and his staff relentlessly made sure we kept focused on the team goals and reminded us not to let any distractions get in the way of those goals.”
WILD NIGHT FOR WINDHAM’S QUAGLIETT
Windham High junior Aiden Quagliett delivered a night to remember on Saturday.
The Jaguar scored a whopping five goals in the Jaguars’ 11-0 thrashing of Bishop Brady (Concord, N.H.) He had twice scored two goals in a game earlier this season.
That marked the most goals scored by a local boys player this season — among games that have been reported.
“Aiden is a talented goal scorer who capitalized on his opportunities along with the rest of the team, who played a solid all around game,” said Jags coach Shawn Dunn.
