North Andover’s Jack Ventre won a pair of events in a huge performance on Thursday as the Merrimack Valley Conference Swim Championships were here at the Charles C. White Pool in Haverhill.
The sophomore captured the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle, helping the Lowell/North Andover co-op team to a third-place finish. Sophomore Leo Ferrucci took the 100 breaststroke for Lowell/North Andover as well.
Tri-captain Casey Connors scored the lone Haverhill victory as the Hillies scored 346 points and placed second behind Chelmsford with 433.
Connors took the 100 backstroke in a third, just out-touching Andover’s Ivan Giles by .04 seconds. The Hillies senior also added a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle.
MVC SWIM CHAMPIONSHIPS
Team Scores: 1. Chelmsford 433, 2. Haverhill 346, 3. Lowell/North Andover 244, 4. Andover 226.5, 5. Central 105.5
200 Medley Relay: 1. Haverhill 1:45.20; 2. Lowell-North Andover 1:46.76; 3. Andover 1:47.13
200 Freestyle: 1. Jack Ventre (L/NA) 1:49.47; 2. William Moulson 1:51.35; 3. Sam Mistretta (H) 1:54.32
200 IM: 2. Brian Story (H) 2:07.13; 3. Andrew Gust (L/NA) 2:11.56; 4. Leo Ferrucci (L/NA) 2:12.71
50 Freestyle: 2. James Zbitnoff (H) 23.14
Diving: 4. Charles McNally (A) 153.70
100 Butterfly: 2. Son Nguyen (L/NA) 56.18; 4. Ivan Giles (A) 57.06
100 Freestyle: 2. Casey Connors (H) 48.50; 3. Zbitnoff (H) 51.93; 4. Alexander McNally (A) 52.41
500 Freestyle: 1. Ventre (L/NA) 4:48.27; 2. Moulson (A) 5:01.84; 3. Story (H) 5:02.29; 4. Ali Abdelai (L/NA) 5:20.67
200 Free Relay: 2. L/NA 1:37.05; 3. Andover 1:39.24; 4. Central 1:39.50
100 Backstroke: 1. Connors (H) 55.64; 2. Giles (A) 55.68
100 Breaststroke: 1. Ferrucci (L/NA) 1:05.40; 2. Ethan Ackerman-Valalla (L/NA) 1:06.27; 3. Braedon Smith (H) 1:07.57; 4. Jorell Dube (H) 1:07.84
400 Free Relay: 1. Haverhill 3:22.85; 3. L/NA 3:34.89; 4. Andover 3:39.13
