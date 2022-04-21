Matthew Wessel stood just a few feet away one year ago, watching then-senior teammate Will Gossman set the North Andover High record in the javelin.
In that moment, Wessel's goal became clear.
"I remember it vividly," said Wessel. "When he threw and broke the record, obviously I was incredibly happy for him. Will had taken me under his wing. But, in the moment when he broke the record, I remember telling myself that his record was coming down the next year."
Just weeks into his senior season, the Scarlet Knights senior had made the goal a reality.
Wessel launched a throw of 179-4 at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational on Saturday, shattering Gossman's school record (169-0). The throw also ranks sixth in Eagle-Tribune area history for the modern javelin (since 2003) and was a 14-foot PR.
"It truly means so much to me," he said. "The record is something that I knew I had a legitimate shot at by the end of last season, so to do it now really means a lot. The first way I celebrated was with a big hug on the side of the sector with my mother."
With the record within reach, Wessel found himself center stage.
"Going into the meet, there was talk around the team that this could be the meet where it happens," said Wessel, who began throwing the javelin in the fourth grade. "For the first time in my throwing career, javelin was the main event. Usually we live in our own world off to the side or even on a different part of campus. But not this time. There were hundreds of people there watching throws, which to me is amazing to see.
"When the throw came off my hand, I knew, my coach knew and everyone there knew that that was the one. It just flew off my hand in the most perfect way, and when the javelin stuck, that's when I knew for sure I did it. I had never seen in person a throw go as far as that one did. The reaction from the crowd was amazing. It didn't matter who they supported, they were a javelin fan when the javelin landed."
North Andover boys track coach and athletic director Steve Nugent said Wessel has a true passion for his event.
"Matthew has had laser focus on the javelin for a few years now," said Nugent. "He was part of our javelin relay team that set a school record (427-7) when we won the state relay championship last year in North Andover. He did indoor track for the first time ever to make sure he contributed to the team. He's also an outstanding leader."
Wessel now has high goals for the rest of this spring and beyond.
"The next goal that I have is to break the MVC Championship meet record of 187-10," he said. "And I want to hit 190-0 by the end of the season. Then, I hope to walk-on at Indiana University-Bloomington where I will be attending college next year."
Andover's pole vault dominance
Andover's Olivia Foster is no stranger to track success. But what she and her teammates accomplished on Saturday at the Ottaviani Invitational was among the most memorable.
"The Andover girls placing 1-5 and the boys placing first and second in pole vault made me so happy and proud," said Foster. "I'm so proud of all of the underclassmen for stepping up and all doing so amazing! I am also so happy for the boys because they work so hard at practice. Everyone placing was so well deserved it, I can't wait to see what the rest of the season holds for all of us.
Led by Foster's meet-record 10-6 -- matching her PR from All-States last spring -- the Golden Warrior girls pole vaulters took the top five places at the Ottaviani Invitational. Foster was followed by Lily Brown (9-6), Sophia Hutchins (9-0), her sister Molly Foster (9-0) and Gabby Bresnick (9-0).
Better still, Andover's Chris Worthley (11-6), won the boys pole vault, with teammate Kyran Maher in second (11-6).
"It was such an honor to set the new meet record for pole vault," added Foster. "The (Ottaviani) Invitational is such a fun meet where we see a bunch of teams we don't usually see, so it made me feel so accomplished to set the new meet record."
Simonds stars
Haverhill High's Finleigh Simonds won the mile at the Ottaviani Invitational with a meet-record 5:08.54. That was just off her PR of 5:07.79 set last year, which ranks No. 10 in area history.
"It was a great performance," Haverhill coach Mike Maguire tweeted of Simonds, who also anchored the winning 4x800.
Hillies freshman Madeline Goncalves took third in the shot put with a 35-5, crushing her previous PR (32.5-75).
Danis nears all-time mark
Pinkerton star Briana Danis scored the second longest discus throw in Eagle-Tribune area history with a 133-0 at the Ottaviani Invitational. It broke her previous PR and Astros school record of 127-5 she first threw at New Hampshire Division 1s last spring, and again in Pinkerton's first dual meet.
Danis is just two inches away from the Eagle-Tribune All-Time record of 133-2 thrown by Salem's Amy Desrosiers in 2011.
Soucy impresses
Methuen's Michael Soucy won the 400 at the Ottaviani Invitational with a new PR of 50.08.
Soucy previously played lacrosse, before switching to spring track this season after indoor track.
