It wasn’t always easy for North Andover’s Kat Yelsits on the ice.
In fact, when the then-freshman found herself on the top line for Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (HPNA) varsity hockey three years ago — it was downright terrifying.
“Playing varsity as a freshman was stressful!” said Yelsits. “I was a first-year starter surrounded by a bunch of talented players who were new to me. I struggled to fight off my negative thoughts and took criticism to heart. My freshman year wasn’t my best year.”
Fortunately, Yelsits quickly found her groove at the varsity level.
The North Andover High senior forward is in her fourth season as a standout for HPNA. She’s scored twice in four games this winter.
“The opportunity to hit the ice again is extremely exciting,” she said. “Before the season, there was a lot of talk around if our high school season would happen (due to COVID), but thankfully it did. We still have to wear masks and go without locker rooms. But, regardless of the restrictions, I am so grateful to be skating with my teammates again.”
For her career, Yelsits has tallied 23 goals, while also excelling on the defensive end. She was one of two HPNA players selected All-MVC last winter, and was chosen for the Shriners Massachusetts All-Star Hockey Classic, before it was cancelled due to COVID.
“Kat is a two-year captain and four-year starter who has been great on and off the ice for us,” said HPNA coach Gary Kane. “She is a great player and kid from a great family. One of her strengths has been helping players cope with school and life stressors due to COVID.”
Following brother, facing boys
Yelsits fell in love with hockey while following around her brother, former North Andover High player and Eagle-Tribune Unsung Hero Jonathan Yelsits.
“When we were young, Jon started playing youth hockey,” she said. “I would go to all of his games and aspired to play just like him. A couple of years later, my parents granted me the equipment needed to play and so the journey began.”
Yelsits proved herself early on playing for boys teams.
“I played with boys for a couple of years,” she said. “I enjoyed playing with and against boys because people would often say that girls were not fit for this sport, but I broke through those societal standards.
“When the boys program reached the level where checking was involved, my parents unenrolled me even though I was up for the challenge of being checked. I then got to play for the Panthers girls program and many more programs after.”
HPNA standout
Yelsits tallied her first varsity goal in her second high school game, against eventual Division 1 state champion Methuen/Tewksbury.
As a sophomore, Yelsits tallied eight goals for an HPNA squad that finished 18-1-1 and won the MVC/DCL Division 1 title. She has scored a career-high two goals three times, including twice last winter.
“My main strengths are speed, loudness and a hard shot,” she said. “My speed has stuck with me since ‘Learn to Skate’ at Brooks School at age 5. My hard shot has developed throughout high school due to lifting weights. I feel more confident in my shot due to the amount of power I project onto the puck.
“As for being vocal, that’s always been a great quality of mine. I truly believe that being loud is intimidating to others, but encouraging to your team. My goals for the rest of the winter are to stay healthy, score goals, win games, and have fun.”
