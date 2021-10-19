Haverhill surged to a third-place finish at the Division 1 North golf championship on Tuesday, earning the Hillies a Division 1 state title berth, believed to be their first in more than 20 years.
“We haven’t been to the state finals in so long,” said Haverhill coach Kevin Murphy, “maybe since my first year of coaching here in 1999. It’s so tough to make the state finals, so I’m so proud of our guys.”
The Hillies finished Tuesday with a score of 333, trailing just champion St. John’s Prep (314) and Boston College High School (330) at the tourney held at Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester. The top three teams advance to Monday’s Division 1 championship at Wentworth Hillis Country Club in Plainville.
Leading the way for Haverhill were Merrimack Valley Conference champ and Eagle-Tribune All-Star Aiden Azevedo and Nick Samaha, who each shot an 80, tied for 11th place. They each advance to the Division 1 final as individuals. Matt Murphy added an 82 for the Hillies.
“The conditional were brutal,” said Murphy. “It was very windy and the course played fast. Our guys hung in there and played really well. The scores look high, but it was right on the water and so windy. The kids stepped up and played awesome.”
Andover finished seventh as a team (344). The Golden Warriors were led by Nick Ventura, who tied for 13th (82), and Noah Farland (85).
Central Catholic finished eighth (354). The Raiders were paced by Tyler Kirby in a tie for 11th (81) and Mac McCarthy (86).
Methuen’s Brian Zraket shot an 89.
NORTH ANDOVER TAKES THIRD
North Andover took third at the Division 2 North championship (323), just behind the scores of champion Canton (319) and Austin Prep (322) on Tuesday at Bradford Country Club.
The Scarlet Knights advance to the Division 2 state championship at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland.
Leading the Scarlet Knights were Eagle-Tribune All-Star James Robbins and Max Johnson, who both shot an area-best 77, tied for sixth. They advanced to Division 2 states as individuals. Brendan Burke (84) and Cooper Mohr (85) were the next best scores for the Knights.
“I’m proud of how our team played today,” said North Andover coach Nick Antonelli. “I’ve been around competitive team golf enough to appreciate how hard it is to get four good scores in stroke play, never mind when conditions are as difficult as they were today. Fall golf in New England separates the men from the boys, and I think we did a good job of playing for each other and hanging in there.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE RESULTS
In New Hampshire play last weekend, Timberlane’s Stephen Ramos tied for fourth (3-over 74) at the Division 1 championship at the Overlook Country Club in Hollis, N.H.
Zach Diamond (80) and Caden Donahue (81) were next best for the Owls, who placed fourth as a team (401).
Pinkerton placed seventh (417), led by Ethan Doherty (81, tied for 18th) and Jeremy Burke (83).
In Division 2, Windham placed second (315) at Rochester Country Club. Jaguar Nick Furnari was sixth (4-over 76) and Alex Ryan tied for 10th (79).
