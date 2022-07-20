It was another big summer for the Northeast boys volleyball team in the Bay State Games.
The boys squad went 7-1 in pool play as the top seed in the region.
In the medal round, after earning a bye, Northeast defeated Southeast 25-20, 25-13 in the semifinal round and then defeated the Metro region 28-26, 25-23 in the gold medal game.
According to coach Richard Sierra of Methuen, he relied on all 12 boys on the team.
Sierra said while they weren’t together a long time this summer, it felt like a team from the Day 1.
“As much as this was a regional all-star team made up of exceptional talents, there was a true togetherness this year that I could really feel when I spoke with the team both on and off the court,” said Sierra. “We were pushed at several times throughout last weekend but the steadfast resolve and maturity these young men showed was like I’ve never seen, every challenge was met with the correct response.”
Haverhill’s Aaron Bennett and Ryan DiFloures were powerhouses all around the court, according to Sierra.
North Andover’s Kyler Shea was key at the net from the middle blocker position.
Andover’s Enzo Masters, according to Sierra, played phenomenal defense throughout the weekend.
Lastly, Central Catholic’s Michael Nguyen of Methuen, the only returnee from last year’s gold medal champs, controlled the offense with a confidence beyond his years.
“This summer was my fourth time coaching the Northeast boys volleyball team,” said Sierra, whose teams have won two golds and a silver medal over that impressive span.
“This is all possible due to the contributions made by all 12 players, assistant coach John Day, former player of mine at Central Catholic, and the Bay State Games Alumni Connor Buscema, Andrew Eringis, Ryan McShan, and Jack Roderick. Those guys volunteered their help at tryouts and team practices.”
One positive going forward is six players on this team will be eligible to play next year for the Northeast to defend the title.
“It gave me great joy to have seven of the nine boys’ playing for Merrimack Valley Conference programs,” said Sierra, referring to Andover, North Andover, Methuen, Central, Lowell, Chelmsford and Haverhill. “We have a lot of talent and great coaching in our area. and for me, a lifelong resident of Methuen and Lawrence, this is very meaningful.
“I’ve been around this sport since 2003, and I have to say that this year’s win would be in the top 5 or 10 of my greatest successes in this sport,” said Sierra. “I remember the post-game speech I gave after the 2019 gold medal loss where I told the boys that they deserved better, and since then I’ve pushed myself from a coaching standpoint to now being a back to back champion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.