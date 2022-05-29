A day after having their 33-game winning streak snapped in the first round of the NCJAA Division 3 World Series, Northern Essex Community College baseball team bounced back and hung on for a 4-3 win over RCSJ-Gloucester in an elimination game to move on to the tournament's next round.
"It was a great game that came down to execution and our guys stood the test and came away with the victory," said Northern Essex coach Jeff Mejia afterwards.
Northern Essex broke the ice in the top of the fifth when Amesbury's Levi Burrill ripped a double to left field and later scored on an RBI single by Joe Settle. The Knights added three more in the sixth to make it 4-0 on an RBI single by Jared Coppola, an RBI groundout by Richard Matos, and then Coppola came in to score from third on a failed pickoff attempt by the catcher.
Gloucester made things interesting in the eighth, scoring three runs on four hits and an error, but Northern Essex was able to hang on for the win after escaping from bases loaded jams in both the eighth and ninth innings.
Todd Tringale earned the win after going 7.1 innings with 10 strikeouts while allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks. Alex Sweeney pitched an inning of relief before Haverhill's Tyler McDonald came on to close things out with one out in the ninth.
"Today’s game was a game we’ve been waiting for all year, a dog fight, and that’s what we got," Tringale said. "It was a complete team effort and an extremely fun game to be a part of."
With the win Northern Essex (42-3) will play the loser of Sunday night's game between Caldwell Tech and Dallas-Eastfield in another elimination game on Monday at 3:30 p.m. Haverhill's Dallas Vaughan is expected to start for Northern Essex.
