The Northern Essex Community College Athletics Hall of Fame had their induction ceremony last weekend for the Class of 2022 and the Class of 2020, which saw its ceremony cancelled due to COVID-19.
The 2022 class consisted of former baseball standout Ryan McAuliffe and national qualifying golfer Sean Chipman. They joined the 2000-01 national semi-finalist women’s basketball team (Jamie (Potter) Pierce, Jalbert Parker, Lyndsey Hamblet, Tricia (Hamblet) Markey, Jessica Hamilton, Glenda Cancel, Bonnie Ciampa, Carolyn Dunn, Tenia Caldwell and Lisa Lariviere) and late men’s basketball coach Mike Rowinski, who were selected in the class of 2020.
