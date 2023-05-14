WORCESTER – For a baseball team that has dominated this region with pitching for nearly a decade, Sunday’s Region 21 Championship victory took a bit of an alternate course for the Northern Essex Community College baseball team.
NECC pounded 21 hits, including nine extra-base hits on the way to a 29-10 victory over Community College of Rhode Island on Sunday. The win pushed the Knights to 33-6 and sent them to the NJCAA Division 3 Northeast District title series. Next weekend in Brooklyn, N.Y., NECC will tangle with Kingsborough Community College in a best of three series with a trip to the World Series at stake.
The three through five batters in the Knights line-up played a major role in high-powered offense as Cooper Smith, Anthony Marcano and Richard Matos combined for nine hits and 14 RBIs on the afternoon.
Kyle Hsu, Joe Settle and Matos all homered, highlighted by Matos second-inning, three-run bomb which was estimated at 530 feet as it cleared the 16-foot left field fence, the hill beyond the fence and sailed well onto Marble St in Worcester.
Kameron Levesque, Lucas Berube, Kevin Rodriguez and Settle also had multiple hits in the game.
After going 12 innings on Saturday in the semifinal game, NECC was forced to use Tristan Ciampa, who was Sunday’s projected starter and turned to sophomore Riley Stys (Lowell) who was the first of five Knights to take the mound on Sunday. He went 2.2 innings, striking out five, walking five, while allowing four runs on six hits. Lawrence’s Relfin Jimenez came on to throw two innings of three-hit, three-run relief.
Eric Whitehead added 1.2 innings of three run, three hit baseball before Alex Sweeney and Ciampa closed the door on the championship not allowing a hit over the game’s final 2.2 innings.
Levesque was the named Most Outstanding Player of the regional.
Heading to the District Championship, NECC will be looking to make its ninth World Series appearance in program history and eighth since 2012.
