HERKIMER, N.Y. – A Luis Reynoso three-point attempt at the buzzer rimmed out and the Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team saw its quest for a national championship end in the national quarterfinal round of the NJCAA Basketball Championships. The No. 4 Knights fell to Northampton Community College of Pennsylvania on Thursday, 69-67.
NECC will play a consolation game on Friday at noon against Mohawk Valley Community College.
The Knights jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the contest before some foul trouble saw the, fall into an early hole.
NECC trailed by as many 12 in the first half, before going on a run in the half’s closing minutes to trail by one at the break, 34-33.
Reynoso was the game’s high scorer with 29 points on 6-15 shooting while going 16-18 from the free throw line.
Jermeiah Melendez, also of Lawrence, added nine points while Mehmet Asik had eight.
Angel Herrera of Lawrence and Phillip Cunningham of Haverhill added seven and five points respectively off the bench. Reynoso grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
The loss ended a run of 27 straight wins for Northern Essex, which fell to 31-2 on the year.
The Region 21/East District champs have put together the winningest season in school history, spending most of the year ranked in the top five nationally.
