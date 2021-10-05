BOSTON — The New York Yankees are paying Gerrit Cole $324 million to come through in the biggest games.
This probably wasn't the outcome either side had in mind.
The Red Sox got to the Yankees ace early and never looked back, cruising to a convincing 6-2 win to end their rivals' season and advance to the American League Divisional Series.
The Red Sox set the tone early. After Rafael Devers walked, Xander Bogaerts smashed a 1-2 changeup 427 feet for a two-run home run, busting out of his recent slump with authority to make it 2-0 in the first.
Though Cole was able to pitch around a Kevin Plawecki double in the second, everything fell apart in the third. Kyle Schwarber greeted him with a towering solo home run to right, and after Kiké Hernández singled his day was done. He lasted just two-plus innings and 50 pitches, by far the shortest outing of his Yankees career.
Eovaldi, meanwhile, pitched like the ace Cole is supposed to be.
"Nasty Nate" was electric from the jump, mowing down the Yankees the first two times through the order to make scoreless through five scoreless. His day came to a quick end with one out in the sixth when Anthony Rizzo hit a solo shot and Aaron Judge beat out an infield single, and rather than risk a big inning Alex Cora turned the game over to the bullpen. Eovaldi wound up allowing one run on four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.
With the ball in Ryan Brasier's hands, things started getting tense. Giancarlo Stanton, who crushed the Red Sox his last time at Fenway two weekends ago, stepped to the plate with a chance to tie the game with one swing of the bat. He nearly did, roping a line drive high off the Green Monster in deep left field, but the ball stayed in playing Kiké Hernández was able to quickly get the ball back into the infield.
Evidently Phil Nevin and Aaron Judge didn't notice.
The Yankees third base coach sent Judge, and Bogaerts delivered a perfect relay to nail him at the plate by a mile. Brasier then got Joey Gallo to pop out to end the inning, and the Red Sox immediately stretched their lead back to three in the ensuing frame on an RBI double by Alex Verdugo.
Verdugo delivered the dagger his next at bat, ripping a two-run single to make it 6-1, and from there the bullpen took care of the rest, with Tanner Houck, Hansel Robles and Garrett Whitlock closing the door. Giancarlo Stanton hit a cheapie Fenway home run for a solo shot in the ninth off Whitlock, but the rookie forced Gallo and Gleyber Torres to fly out to end the game.
The Red Sox will now face the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Game 1 will be at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Thursday.
