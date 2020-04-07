The length of time it takes the average person to go through the five stages of grief and loss – denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance – could take anywhere from six weeks to four years for the average person.
Of course, at Babson College the last four years, Tori Roche has been anything but average.
Roche’s bout with those “stages” a few weeks ago lasted, say, about five or six days.
It’s no surprise. There is one thing Roche is noted for, beyond her smile. The rare two-sport collegiate star in field hockey and softball has a ferocious competitive streak.
It all started on a Saturday, after an opening day win on Friday.
“We were in Arizona and won our first game. It was a great win. We played well, clean and I felt great. It was a great way to start the season,” said Roche, who was 1 for 3, with an RBI and was perfect behind the plate in the 11-4 win.
She was scheduled to rest for the first of two games the next day, on Saturday.
She was in the trainer’s room checking on a teammate getting treatment. A total Tori-captain move.
Upon returning to the dugout she walked toward an assistant coach and teammate when, wearing her brand new cleats, she slipped. Her legs flew out and she landed on her left wrist.
“I’ve fallen so many times in my career in all sports,” said Roche.
This, though, was different. Her wrist took all of her weight after her legs went forward, hence the awkward fall.
“I knew from the second I hit the ground that it was bad,” said Tori. “That something snapped.”
Several people ran to Tori.
“I showed my wrist to our assistant, and I saw the look of panic on her face,” said Tori. “The thing is I was calm. But then my teammates are helping me, the trainer is there, and then everyone is getting emotional.
“When my parents came to the dugout, and I saw their faces, I thought, ‘My career is over,’” said Tori. “Then I lost it.”
Tori and her parents, Dan and Pam, went to the emergency room at the local Tucson, Az., hospital and, as expected, it was broken. But the doctor didn’t know how badly.
“If it’s four to eight weeks, maybe I have a shot at the end of the season or the conference tournament,” said Tori.
The next day, all of the Roches got on a plane back to Boston, to see a specialist. While possibly playing a few games in late April or early May was probably a pipe dream, the Babson softball team was going on their spring trip to Hawaii leaving the next Friday.
“That was number one on my mind, be able to go on the Hawaii trip,” said Tori. “The team has put so much time working and fund-raising for that trip, working concessions at Gillette Stadium. We had been looking forward to it for almost a year.
“Plus, as a captain, as hard as it would be not playing, I wanted to be there for my teammates,” said Tori.
On Sunday, the specialist in Boston, looking at the X-rays, didn’t mince words. Her college season and, well, career was over. Her wrist was broken in three places.
“I was pretty devastated,” said Tori.
Then the news started getting worse by the day.
After a successful surgery on Monday, while she was driving away from the hospital, she got word from her coach that the Hawaii trip was not going to happen.
On Tuesday, upon meeting up with her teammates, they realized their schedule was going to change, playing local teams. “Every day it was something,” said Tori.
Then everything changed on Wednesday. The Ivy League and NESCAC announced cancelling their spring seasons; then, the game-changer later that night, the NBA cancelled its season after a Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert came down with COVID-19.
The next day, the NCAA canceled winter championships and all sports sports.
“I don’t think I had ever cried as much as I did in those five days,”said Tori. “It was really over. It went from me trying to figure out a way to play, then realizing I wasn’t, then putting on a good face for my teammates even though I was crushed. ... And then it was over not just for me, but everybody.”
Now, a few weeks later, home in Andover, Tori is thankful for everything.
The fact she was able to play two sports in college, a rarity, as a captain and star (A two-time first team All-New England in field hockey) is something she’ll cherish.
“I’m a big believer that everything happens for a reason,” said Tori.
“I went to Babson, which was the best decision I ever made, and it became my second home. My teammates and coaches will always be family to me. I was so blessed and lucky.”
