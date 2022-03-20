LOWELL — A three-point loss in the Division 1 state title game was not how Andover saw its season ending, but after the pain eases, the Golden Warriors will be craving another chance.
And with only three seniors on a squad that will return players who scored 38 of Andover’s 40 points in the championship defeat, they will be considered favorites once again.
“We have a great corps and we’re all friends,” said junior Amelia Hanscom, who averaged 14.5 points this year. “We’ll keep building. I just feel bad for the seniors. We wanted to end it with a bang for them. This just means we’ll have to win it next year for them.”
The departing seniors are Tess Gobiel, a starting guard, Morgan Shirley, who came off the bench to score two points and provide solid defense, and Hailey Doherty.
“It’s sad not to be able to give the seniors a win on their last game,” said junior Anna Foley, who averaged a team-best 16.8 points. “I know we fought, and we’ll still put up a Final Four banner. I’m sure we’ll come back and win it next year.”
Returning for his sixth season, coach Alan Hibino and his squad will be after a second consecutive Merrimack Valley Conference title and more. Other players returning will be starters Marissa Kobelski and Michaela Buckley.
“A lot of these girls go to spring sports tomorrow, but we will trust our plan,” Hibino said. “We always say visualize success, so I’ll sit down with our staff, and we’ll continue to be a little bit better than today.
“Opportunities like this don’t always come. It is hard to get to this day. Like anyone else, we want to be back here next year, and we’ll try to make a plan to make that happen.”
And next year, the same two teams could easily meet again in an important game as Springfield Central started five juniors and underclassmen scored all but two of the Eagles’ points.
“I feel for our three seniors, and that’s where my heart is right,” said Hibino. “I feel for those seniors and the legacy they leave behind.”
Outstanding assistants
Throughout Andover’s title game run, Hibino consistently showered praise on his coaching staff. It was no different after Sunday’s title game.
“There’s no success in this program without them,” said Hibino. “Kerry Cashman and Connor Arnold are there every single day as varsity assistants. They are great mentors for the kids, great sounding boards for the kids and help me gain perspective and composure when I need it.
“And our freshman coach Eddie Abbott and our JV coach Kerri O’Dea keep the ship going and are very soothing for me. I can always use their perspective and love.”
Cashman is also Andover’s assistant athletic director and has coached at UMass Lowell, UNH and Lesley University.
Arnold is a former Andover boys standout and the son of late Andover sports stalwart Jim Arnold. O’Dea was a member of Andover’s 2003 girls basketball state championship team, and was also an assistant for previous Golden Warrior girls hoops coaches Jim Tildsley and E.J. Perry.
“The whole coaching staff is amazing,” said Andover forward Marissa Kobelski. “Everyone is so smart about basketball, so kind and they really care about you. They always have a great game plan, and I feel so lucky to be a part of this program.”
Added Foley: “I’ve known coach Hibino since I was 6-years-old. and the assistant coaches put in so much effort to be there at practice every day. They have other jobs. They care so much about us. They were amazing. We love them so much.”
Andover wins fan battle
The Andover High fan section dominated the crowd on Sunday, making up a huge majority of the estimated 3,500 in attendance. The Golden Warriors had a massive student section, while only about 25 Springfield Central students were in attendance, at least by one count. It was mostly parents and other adults.
This was likely due, in large part, to the roughly 95 miles Springfield had to travel to the game, compared to only 11 miles for Andover High.
Super sub Shirley
After watching Springfield Central to an early big lead, Hibino went to the bench for Morgan Shirley. The senior provided an immediate boost, hauling in six rebounds and making two steals to keep the Eagles from running away before halftime.
“Morgan is a senior captain,” Hibino said. “We’ve counted on her to be that energy boost. She’s the sixth man and does whatever we ask her to do. In that type of game, she was a steadying force coming off the bench. With her minutes she provided us some stability.”
Shirley added five rebounds and another steal in the second half.
By the numbers
2 – Points Andover scored in the first quarter — its worst eight minutes of the season.
5 – Three pointers made by Springfield, four more than Andover had.
12 – Free throws attempted by Andover in the first half, which was 12 more than Springfield
59 – How many quarters Andover held opponents to single digits in its 23-game season, including the final three on Sunday.
