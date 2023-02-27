WEBSTER – One of the best rags to riches story this winter was the Notre Dame Cristo Rey boys basketball team’s first winning season (11-8) and first state tourney berth.
Things got a little deflated though when their best player, Manny Mota, hurt his leg playing last week and didn’t practice at all leading into the big game last night.
Bartlett High broke open a 24-14 first quarter lead, scoring 28 points in the second quarter while holding NDCR to only eight points.
“We were a little flat, which we couldn’t afford to be in the state tournament,” said NDCR coach Mike Uhlarik. “It was too tough trying to keep up with them after the first quarter. They were as good as advertised, especially on the offensive end. The transitioned well. They moved the ball. The beat us down the floor. And they make shots. Wow, do they make shots.”
Bartlett High, which is in the Worcester suburb of Webster, boasts the state’s leading scorer in senior Ethan Minarek at 31.1 points per game.
Minarek netted his average, 32 points against NDCR.
NDCR can usually get 25 points from Mota, but not last night.
“He couldn’t drive, so most of his shots were from the perimeter,” said Coach Uhlarik. “Manny strength is going to the hoop, creating contact. Then that opens up his long-range shot. He wasn’t himself.”
He ended up taking Mota out of the game early in the second quarter when it was obvious it was going to be a long night.
While NDRC took a bevy of 3-pointers, they did most of their damage down low with sophomore Jose Mercedes, who had 16 points.
“He kept us in the game the first quarter,” said Coach Uhlarik of the 24-14 deficit. “I’ve talked to him a lot about his potential. He can be a force. He’s got a nice shot down low. He rebounds. He’s got big upside that I hope and expect he develops.”
Fellow sophomore Sebastian Garcia had 14 points was Dameson Gabin finished with 8.
It was a far cry from the end of the season when NDCR beat Saint Bernard in the regular season finale before a packed gym in Methuen.
“That was my message,” said Coach Uhlarik. “Expectations outside of here will change. People will expect us to improve. But that’s on us. That’s on our players sustaining what was started this year, improving the culture. That means sticking together, playing in the summer.”
****************
Bartlett High 92, NDCR 57
Webster, Mass.
Notre Dame Cristo Rey
Sebastian Garcia 5-0-14, Izzy Feliciano 1-0-3, Angel Arias 0-0-0, Kevin Gonzalez 2-0-4, Manny Mota 1-0-3, Jaren Liriano 1-0-3, Dameson Gabin 3-0-8, Isaiah Feliciano 1-1-3, Jose Mercedes 8-0-16, Anthony Reyes 0-0-0, Totals 22-1-57
Bartlett High
Langevan 0-0-0, Medina 0-0-0, Arpin 7-0-18, Williamson-Phelan 0-0-0, Carlson 1-3-5, Minarik 13-2-32, K.Sebostyanshun 2-4-8, M.Sebostyanshun 5-0-13, Steeves 4-0-11, Uroto 1-0-3, Adiei 1-0-2, Totals 34-9-92
Score by quarters
NDCR (11-8) 14-8-15-20—57
Bartlett High (11-10) 24-28-20-20—92
