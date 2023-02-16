METHUEN – For a program that has traditionally struggled, Notre Dame Cristo Rey of Methuen might just have put the program on the small school hoop map on Thurday night.
The Hurricanes rallied from a 43-26 halftime deficit to stun visiting St. Bernard’s of Fitchburg in overtime, 68-62.
“Defense … We went with a tenacious man-to-man with a double-team on top,” said coach Michael Uhlarik of the key to the second-half rally. “Offensively, we went to dribble penetration instead of relying on the three, and things really clicked.”
Senior Manny Mota keyed the amazing comeback with 28 points on the night, including seven of his team’s eight points in the extra session.
“He just did it all,” said Uhlarik. “Driving, scoring, getting to the charity stripe.”
A pair of sophomores, Sebastian Garcia with 18 points and Isaiah Feliciano with 17 backed up the senior nicely for Notre Dame.
The Canes move to 11-7, playing an independent schedule, and now await their berth in the upcoming MIAA Division 4 playoffs.
“My understanding is that it’s the boys first time in school history making the playoffs, so it’s pretty special,” said Uhlarik. “I’ve been coaching the team for seven seasons, and this is our first winning season. We were 2-15 last year, so yeah, this one is pretty special.”
