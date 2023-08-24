The Athletic sportswriter Steve Buckley should probably be in Houston tonight for the Red Sox series finale with the Houston Astros, a big series with postseason implications.
But instead he’ll be in Cambridge.
And the person most responsible for Buckley’s whereabouts during the “Wild Card” race is Bill Novelline.
The back story is that when Buckley left the Boston Herald for a new gig with national sports website “The Athletic,” writing columns and features about Boston/New England teams and athletes, he had one request.
He needed a few days off in late August, as has been the case the last 29 years.
Buckley, nicknamed “Buck,” had another baseball game on his agenda. Really, his baseball game, called the Oldtime Baseball Game being played tonight (Thursday) in Cambridge.
That’s where Novelline, who passed away at 82 years old on Dec. 21, 2022, comes in.
During the Major League Baseball strike year in 1994, Buckley, a life-long baseball enthusiast, concocted an idea to play a baseball game during the extended strike, asking college players to get together and play a game in Cambridge.
The players were asked to raise some money amongst family and friends and donated to some local charity.
“It was a success,” Buckley recalled. “We played the game. We had fun. We raised a little money. And that was it.”
Or so he thought.
Buckley, who was also a regular on WEEI and promoted the game, got a phone call out of the blue from guy named “Bill Novelline” a few days later about the “next” summer’s game.
Novelline, who could match Buckley in “baseball enthusiasm,” was a former student manager for Boston College baseball and had always stayed involved in the game, later becoming the president of Andover Little League.
Novelline was touched by Buckley’s efforts in 1994 and wanted to make an anonymous — and substantial donation.
There was one problem. Buckley’s baseball promotion business was, well, “out of business.”
“I told him, ‘There isn’t another game. It’s one-and-done,’” recalled Buckley.
Novelline said he wanted Buckley to “think out” the possibility of having a second annual game.
“We all had busy lives, etc.,” said Buckley. “But Bill hounded me, and said ‘We have to do it again. I’ll help you raise money,’ etc., almost to the point I think I felt guilty.
“I said ‘OK, Bill we’ll do it again. Just one more time!’”
That was in 1994.
More than quarter-century later that game is alive and going well, Novelline’s company — Abbot Financial Management — that he co-owned with his son Andrew, took over as lead sponsor of the game, also vowing to help raise money.
“We have raised over $1 million for a variety of charities,” said Buckley. “And you must note this. Bill is the number one reason why we still play the game, why didn’t end after one year. Bill Novelline. Make sure you write that down.”
Done.
Well, the 2023 game will be played in Novelline’s honor, something he would never allow when he was alive.
The Novellines will be well-represented on this special night, including his wife and two kids. Andrew’s mom, Eileen, will be there. So will his brother Tom, who resides on the South Shore, and his brother-in-law, who was married to his sister Tricia, who passed away four months before her dad.
“It will be an emotional night,” said Andrew Novelline, who resides in North Andover with his wife and two children. “This was one of his favorite nights. He loved the game of baseball. This just meant a lot to him, with people showing their love of the game. The Oldtime Baseball Game was a passion of his. Honestly, me too.”
Andrew said the fact that almost every year a new charity is chosen, adds a different touch, making it unique. So does the fact that Buckley brings back some ex-Sox fan favorites, which have included Pedro Martinez, Roger Clemens, Jim Lonborg and Johnny Pesky, to name few. In fact, another favorite will be in Cambridge tonight, the 1975 American League MVP Fred Lynn.
“Every year is a new piece, like adding to a living creature,” said Andrew. “I can’t believe this has been going on for 29 years. It’s crazy we’ve been doing it all these years.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com. Bill has played twice in the Oldtime Baseball Game in 2006 and 2016. His son, Max, a minor leaguer with the New York Yankees organization, played from 2014 through 2017, and was MVP his final year.
