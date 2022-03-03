Since the lockout began in December the assumption was a deal wouldn’t be reached until the final hour.
Well, time’s run out and we still have no deal. So what now?
Baseball is in a precarious and frightening place. The first two series of the season have been officially cancelled, and with no “big cliff” remaining its anyone’s guess how long things might drag out.
For now the two sides are expected to regroup, but what comes next isn’t clear.
When might talks resume?
When talks collapsed on Tuesday, the owners and players had spent nine consecutive days bargaining in Jupiter, Florida. Prior to that the two sides met far less regularly, including a six-week stretch with no talks whatsoever after the lockout began.
During his cancellation announcement, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that with both sides heading back to New York the earliest talks could resume is Thursday, and MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said the players are prepared to resume talks.
What’s the hold up?
The league and players remain far apart on several key economic issues, most notably the competitive balance tax, minimum salary and a new pre-arbitration bonus pool intended to boost pay for top performing young players.
The CBT is a particularly challenging issue. Originally created to help foster competitive balance between large and small market teams, the CBT has instead been treated more like a soft salary cap. The owners are pushing a small increase, one that would fall closer in line with past increases since the CBT was first established. The players argue the CBT has increased at a much slower rate than the league’s gains in revenue over that same time, so they want to see a bigger increase to help close that gap.
When might a deal be reached?
Now that real money is at stake, both sides have an incentive to get a deal done quickly. For the players, more games cancelled means more paychecks lost, and if the lockout stretches long enough players might not get a chance to accrue a full year’s worth of service time, which could have significant long-term ramifications, especially for players that haven’t reached free agency yet.
As for the owners, there has been reporting around the game suggesting they wouldn’t mind losing games in April because the weather tends to be colder, leading to lower ticket sales in many cities. A recent column by Ken Rosenthal also included a note that local television contracts typically don’t require clubs to issue rebates to their networks until 25 games are lost, which would be a potentially significant pressure point on the league.
If that’s true and factoring in everything else, it might be reasonable to imagine the league dragging its feet for another couple weeks before reaching some kind of accord with the players in time to start the season in May.
How will this affect the Red Sox?
The Red Sox have already had six home games cancelled due to the lockout. The club was originally set to open at Fenway Park on March 31 against the Tampa Bay Rays, and after that series they would have hosted the Baltimore Orioles. Right now the club is set to open on the road against the New York Yankees on Thursday, April 7, but that series is likely in serious jeopardy as well.
The most significant game at risk for the Red Sox is the traditional Patriots Day game against the Minnesota Twins on Monday, April 18. That game, scheduled to begin at 11:10 a.m., would mark the first proper Marathon Monday game with fans in attendance since the 2019 season.
Overall the Red Sox are scheduled to play the following series in April, all of which are potentially at risk: April 7-10 at New York, April 11-13 at Detroit, April 15-18 vs. Minnesota, April 19-21 vs. Toronto, April 22-24 at Tampa Bay, April 25-28 at Toronto, April 29-May 1 at Baltimore.
What does this mean for the minors?
The good news is the lockout does not directly affect the minor leagues, so clubs like the Worcester Red Sox and Portland Sea Dogs will continue with their seasons as normal. The Red Sox minor leaguers have been preparing for the upcoming year throughout the winter and will officially open their spring training in Fort Myers on Sunday.
The one exception is prospects on the 40-man roster. Those players are subject to the lockout and won’t be able to play until a new labor deal is reached. For the Red Sox, that group includes pitchers Eduard Bazardo, Jay Groome, Brayan Bello, Josh Winckowski, Kutter Crawford, Connor Seabold and Bryan Mata, catchers Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernandez, infielders Jeter Downs, Jonathan Araúz and Hudson Potts, and outfielders Jarren Duran and Jeisson Rosario.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
