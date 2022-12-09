Red Sox fans’ worst fears were realized early Thursday morning when news broke that Xander Bogaerts was leaving to sign a massive 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres.
Just like that, the franchise’s longest tenured player, a four-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, was gone.
It’s a bitter pill for the Red Sox to swallow, one that will come with loud and well-earned criticism. Now the Red Sox have no choice but to face their new reality and all the attendant ramifications as they look to the future and figure out where the heck they go from here.
So... what now?
Pivot to Correa, Swanson?
Nothing the Red Sox do now is going to completely fill the void left by Bogaerts’ departure, but the club can still at least replace most of his production.
Carlos Correa, the top remaining free agent on the market, is still available. Like Bogaerts he is a proven playoff performer and an elite all-around player, and he’s also earned a reputation as a great clubhouse leader during his time with both Houston and Minnesota. Correa is also two years younger than Bogaerts, and as an added bonus he is incredibly close with Red Sox manager Alex Cora, both from Cora’s time as Houston Astros’ bench coach and through their shared Puerto Rican heritage.
In theory Correa would be a perfect fit, and if the Red Sox signed him then at least some fans might be willing to forgive the club for allowing Bogaerts to walk. The trouble is Correa is likely to command an even bigger deal than Bogaerts just got, and if the Red Sox weren’t willing to pay him $200 million, what makes you think the Red Sox would pay anybody $300 million?
Perhaps Dansby Swanson, the fourth of the big four free agent shortstops, might be more in Boston’s apparent price range? He’s a great player in his own right, but he’s definitely not Bogaerts or Correa.
Move Story or Kiké to shortstop?
Perhaps the Red Sox long-term answer at shortstop is already on the roster.
When Trevor Story signed last March, the speculation was he might become Bogaerts’ eventual successor at shortstop if the Red Sox veteran were to opt out and leave in free agency. Now that that’s happened, it will be interesting to see if the Red Sox do end up making any additions.
If not, then it’s possible Story could shift over to shortstop, though there have been concerns over whether or not he has the arm strength to play the position anymore given his recent injury history.
Another possibility is Story remains at second base and Kiké Hernández moves from the outfield back to the infield and fills the role himself. That might become a more intriguing possibility if the Red Sox wind up adding a premier center fielder, either through free agency or a trade, to pair with Alex Verdugo and newly signed corner outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
Who’s the clubhouse leader now?
Even if the Red Sox can replace Bogaerts on the field, it’s hard to imagine how they’ll fill the void left in the clubhouse.
Bogaerts was the heart and soul of the Red Sox and the guy who set the tone for everyone else. He brought a presence that can’t be easily replaced, and looking over the Red Sox roster it’s not clear who else is ready to shoulder that responsibility.
Can Rafael Devers be that guy? He’s the obvious next man up, and as he grows older and matures maybe he can step up and embrace being the face of the Red Sox.
If not Dever, then Trevor Story and Kiké Hernández will probably be relied upon as two of the most accomplished veterans, as will Chris Sale if he can stay healthy and available.
What’s next for Devers?
Speaking of Devers, the obvious elephant in the room is what Bogaerts’ departure could mean for his future.
At this point Devers is the last man standing from the incredible homegrown group that helped power Boston’s run to the 2018 World Series title. Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi were both traded in successive offseasons, and now Bogaerts has followed them out the door in free agency. Devers’ situation is different from all three, but there is reportedly a similarly large gap between what he wants and what the Red Sox are willing to pay.
The Red Sox are perfectly capable of bridging that divide, and in the wake of Bogaerts’ exit maybe they’ll be more willing to get serious. But after watching the way his teammates have been treated Devers may have hesitations of his own, and for the fans watching this all play out, it’s hard not to be cynical about Devers’ long-term future in Boston.
Owners commitment deserves scrutiny
Let’s get this out of the way up front. John Henry’s ownership group has, overall, done a tremendous job since taking control of the Red Sox in 2002. The club has won four World Series titles under his stewardship, breaking the 86-year title drought in the process, and the group has poured money into Fenway Park, ensuring the historic venue remains vibrant and viable for generations to come.
Still, given the events of the past few years, it is fair to wonder just how strong his commitment to the Red Sox actually is.
Since buying the Red Sox, Fenway Sports Group has seen its portfolio balloon in size. The group has holdings in the English Premier League (Liverpool FC), NASCAR (Rousch Fenway Racing), the NHL (Pittsburgh Penguins) and is rumored to be interested in acquiring an NBA franchise as well. Recently news broke that Henry may be looking to sell Liverpool, which he acquired for around $400 million in 2010 and could now potentially be worth close to $4.5 billion. If Henry moved to sell the Red Sox, which he originally bought for $380 million, he could make a similar profit with the franchise’s value currently estimated at $3.9 billion.
Henry’s offered no indication he plans to sell the Red Sox, and the club’s plans to redevelop the neighborhood surrounding Fenway support a continued commitment. But the club’s sudden aversion to big, long-term contracts is notable, and one possible explanation is Henry might be setting the table for an eventual exit.
Of course, Henry is perfectly capable of explaining himself, but given that he hasn’t spoken publicly in nearly three years, we have only his actions to go by, not his words. and lately his actions haven’t exactly inspired confidence, which today sits at an all-time low.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
