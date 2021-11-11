The North Andover High football team could have hung their heads after being eliminated from the postseason last week.
Instead, the Scarlet Knights showed just how dominant they can be.
North Andover exploded for 28 points in the second quarter, and cruised to a 42-21 win over host Concord-Carlisle in a non-playoff Veterans Day matinee on Thursday.
“So much of the credit goes to our awesome players and assistant coaches,” said North Andover (4-6) coach John Dubzinki. “The coaches circled the wagons after last week’s playoff loss and got the kids motivated and ready to play Thursday. and our guys then played a very good game.”
Sophomore Zach Wolinski earned the start at running back for North Andover, filling in for regular starter back Jack Ferullo, who was hurt last week against Natick. Wolinski gave the Scarlet Knights a 7-6 lead after a quarter, plowing in for a 3-yard touchdown.
Led by star quarterback Jack O’Connell, North Andover then delivered a barrage of scoring in the second quarter.
First, O’Connell rolled out and sprinted in for a 15-yard touchdown. After a defensive stop, O’Connell dropped back and hit receiver Nick Ankiewicz for a 15-yard score.
Wolinski later added his second score of the day, a 20-yard TD run. O’Connell closed out the first half with a bang, connecting with D’Andre King for a 30-yard touchdown to make it 35-14 at halftime.
O’Connell capped off the scoring in the third quarter, running a keeper in for a 2-yard touchdown.
“We were without our starting backfield (other than quarterback) and I can’t say enough good things about our underclassmen who stepped up for the guys who were unable to play,” said Dubzinski. “Once again Jack O’Connell did a tremendous job putting points on the board both with his feet and his arm.”
North Andover will now have a week off, before traveling to Fenway Park on Nov. 23 to face traditional Thanksgiving Day rival Andover at the iconic home of the Boston Red Sox.
“We can’t wait to play at Fenway,” said Dubzinski.
North Andover 42, Concord-Carlisle 21
North Andover (4-6): 7 28 7 0 — 42
Concord-Carlisle (6-4): 6 8 0 7 — 21
Non-playoff game First Quarter
NA — Zach Wolinski 3 run (Cam Bethel kick)
Second Quarter
NA — Jack O’Connell 15 run (Bethel kick)
NA — Nick Ankiewicz 15 pass from O’Connell (Bethel kick)
NA — Wolinski 20 run (Bethel kick)
NA — D’Andre King 30 pass from O’Connell (Bethel kick)
Third Quarter
NA — O’Connell 2 run (Bethel kick)
