Jack O'Connell ran a QB sneak in for a touchdown to cut the North Andover deficit to just three points with 3:41 left in the game, but Billerica held strong to hold off the upset-minded Scarlet Knights 24-21 on Friday night.
It was another big day for O'Connell. The quarterback gave North Andover (3-4) the lead with 4:50 to go in the first half when he rolled to his right, dodged a tackler and hit Zach Wolinski for a 15-yard touchdown on fourth down.
Billerica (6-1) went ahead 17-7 in the second half, before O'Connell ran in his first of two QB sneak touchdowns on the final play of the third quarter.
"Billerica was as advertised, big rugged and tough," said North Andover head coach John Dubzinski. "I'm very proud of the way our kids battled for 48 minutes vs. a good team. We're going to put this one behind us and put all of our focus into our last regular season game against Methuen."
The Scarlet Knights close out the regular season on Friday when they host rival Methuen (5-2) for a 7 pm kickoff.
Billerica 24, North Andover 21
North Andover (3-4): 0 7 7 7 — 21
Billerica (6-1): 3 7 7 7 — 24
Second Quarter
NA — Zach Wolinski 15 pass from Jack O'Connell (Cam Bethel kick)
Third Quarter
NA — O'Connell 1 run (Bethel kick)
Fourth Quarter
NA — O'Connell 1 run (Bethel kick)
