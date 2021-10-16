Quarterback Jack O'Connell delivered another big game, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing two more scores as North Andover rolled past Dracut 42-6 on Friday night.
It was the second straight win for North Andover (3-3), while Dracut fell to 0-6.
"It's always great to win on the road," said Scarlet Knights coach John Dubzinski. "Jack had another great game with his arms and legs."
Red-hot O'Connell opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Regan. He then made it 21-0 at halftime with a 7-yard TD pass to Nick Ankiewicz and an 8-yard touchdown run.
O'Connell opened the third quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run, then closed out the scoring with a 15-yard TD scamper. Sandwiched between those two scores was a Zach Wolinski 4-yard touchdown run.
"I thought our defense did a great job keeping their offense in check," said Dubzinski. "It was a good win, but we still have plenty we need to get better at."
North Andover 42, Dracut 6
North Andover (3-3): 7 14 14 7 — 42
Dracut (0-6): 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter
NA — Brendan Regan 3 pass from Jack O'Connell (Cam Bethel kick)
Second Quarter
NA — Nick Ankiewicz 7 pass from O'Connell (Bethel kick)
NA — O'Connell 8 run (Bethel kick)
Third Quarter
NA — O'Connell 12 run (Bethel kick)
NA — Zach Wolinski 4 run (Bethel kick)
Fourth Quarter
NA — O'Connell 15 run (Bethel kick)
