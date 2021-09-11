SUDBURY -- New North Andover starting quarterback Jack O'Connell threw three touchdown passes, but the Scarlet Knights dropped their season-opener to Lincoln-Sudbury 48-20 on Friday night.
The two teams previously met in three straight Division 2 North championship games (2017-19). North Andover won in 2018, on the way to winning the Division 2 state title.
Lincoln-Sudbury grabbed a quick 14-0 lead, but the Scarlet Knights bounced back in highlight reel fashion in the second quarter when O'Connell hit AJ Lawrence for a 65-yard touchdown pass.
The Warriors added to their advantage, but O'Connell struck again in the third when he found Nick Ankiewicz for a 9-yard score, then hit Jack Ferullo for the two-point conversion.
O'Connell and Ankiewicz then connected on North Andover's final score of the day, a 29-yard TD in the fourth quarter. That was set up by a 46-yard pass to Lawrence.
Jake Saalfrank had a strong day on defense, including a tackle when he sniffed out a fake punt.
Lincoln-Sudbury 48, North Andover 20
North Andover (0-1): 0 6 8 6 — 20
Lincoln-Sudbury (1-0): 14 7 14 13 — 48
Second Quarter
NA — AJ Lawrence 65 pass from Jack O’Connell (pass failed)
Third Quarter
NA — Nick Ankiewicz pass from O’Connell (Jack Ferullo pass from O’Connell)
Fourth Quarter
NA — Ankiewicz 29 pass from O’Connell (rush failed)
The Scarlet Knights will play their home-opener on Friday, hosting Beverly (7 p.m.)
