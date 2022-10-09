Facing the media for his final press conference of the season, Alex Cora didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts on the Red Sox disappointing 2022 season.
“We’re like the best worst team in baseball,” Cora said. “Like, how did this happen?”
That’s a rhetorical question, of course. Cora had a front row seat all season as his Red Sox consistently underperformed, were decimated by injury and had their teeth kicked in by the AL East from start to finish. The result was the club’s second last place finish in three years, a stretch best defined by the organization’s unapologetic focus on building up for the future.
But as the club turns the page to 2023, Cora was insistent that the time has come to place greater emphasis on the here and now.
“One of the things I really want is a sense of urgency,” Cora said. “The message it’s going to be now. I love the future, we love the past, we don’t like this past, but I think living in the present and pushing hard is something we’re going to talk a lot. It pushes you to be great, it’s not that we didn’t do it this year but I think the message should be louder. We know where we’re at, we know where we finished, I think we know where everybody is going to expect us to be next year too because of the division, we just have to be ready.”
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and CEO Sam Kennedy echoed that sentiment during the following day’s year-end presser, setting the table for what should be the most important offseason in recent franchise history.
With more than $100 million in payroll coming off the books, the Red Sox have the opportunity and the resources to completely transform their roster. The idea that the Red Sox could go from worst to first once again isn’t farfetched, but one way or the other, the club’s moves in the next few months will define its path for years to come.
So what can fans expect? The possibilities are endless, but here are a few things that seem like pretty good bets.
Prediction 1: Bogaerts will re-sign with Red Sox, possibly before Halloween
Speaking to fans, listening to talk radio and skimming the message boards, it seems like everyone assumes the Red Sox won’t re-sign Xander Bogaerts.
Maybe that’s because they traded Mookie Betts. Maybe that’s because the club couldn’t reach an extension with Bogaerts last offseason, so why would things be any different now? Maybe that’s because fans have watched the last three years and now assume the club is out of the superstar business, or they think Trevor Story is destined to take his place.
I get the cynicism, but honestly, it isn’t warranted. Bogaerts has a great chance of coming back, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a deal came down sooner than most people expect.
All season Red Sox officials have showered Bogaerts with praise, and on Thursday chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom called re-signing Bogaerts the club’s top priority. Given that most other important offseason business can’t start until after the World Series, the Red Sox have basically a month to focus on hammering out a deal with their star shortstop.
According to Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com, those discussions have already begun and owners John Henry and Tom Werner are involved.
Bogaerts has made no secret how much he loves playing in Boston, and he’s already proven it by signing an extraordinarily team-friendly extension in 2019. With his shortstop peers now making more than $30 million per year Bogaerts is right to try and capitalize on his fair market value, but that doesn’t mean if the Red Sox meet his price he won’t say yes.
Obviously anything could happen, but everyone needs to take a deep breath. A Bogaerts return is more likely than many of you think.
Prediction 2: Most of Sox rotation help will come from within
The Red Sox pitching staff needs a lot of work, but as far as the starting rotation is concerned, the club may already have more pieces in place than most realize.
How about this for an opening day rotation: Chris Sale, Outside Acquisition TBD, Michael Wacha, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello.
That’s pretty good, right! Obviously Sale’s health is always a question, and Whitlock and Bello are unproven as full-time big league starters, but a group like this could have the potential to be a real top-line rotation. The Red Sox would have to re-sign Wacha and make some kind of splash in free agency or the trade market to nail down the top three, but with the payroll flexibility the club has that’s totally doable.
Maybe instead of both Whitlock and Bello the club goes with one and sticks with Nick Pivetta as a reliable veteran. Maybe Rich Hill comes back for another year on a cheap deal, or a healthy James Paxton factors in somehow. Either way, the Red Sox don’t need to rely entirely on expensive outside acquisitions as they build their pitching staff back up.
Prediction 3: Sox make at least three trades, none involving Devers
Since he arrived the majority of Bloom’s trades have involved sending big league talent out in return for prospects. That approach has bolstered the farm system, but now the club is reaching a point where it has more talent than it can keep.
With the Rule 5 Draft and a major 40-man roster crunch approaching, the Red Sox are well positioned to harvest some of their prospect depth by making trades to shore up the big league club. Bloom even said as much on Thursday, so expect the club to be active players on the trade market
What kind of package could the Red Sox assemble? Start with an MLB-ready pitcher like Kutter Crawford, Josh Winckowski or Connor Seabold. Then add a Rule 5 eligible prospect who needs another year or two of seasoning, maybe another pitcher like Brandon Walter, Chris Murphy, Thad Ward or Wikelman Gonzalez, or an intriguing position player like Eddinson Paulino or Wilyer Abreu.
Toss in a lottery ticket or two from Single-A or below, and viola! You could even package an expendable big leaguer like Eric Hosmer or Bobby Dalbec to get a bigger deal done, and if the Red Sox decide to really revamp their outfield then a deal involving Alex Verdugo might not be outlandish either.
The one thing we won’t see? A Rafael Devers trade.
One of the reasons Mookie Betts was traded a year from free agency was because the club didn’t anticipate being in position to contend for several years. Entering 2020 the Red Sox had loads of money tied up and a barren farm system, so even if they had signed Betts to a huge extension the expectation was the club wouldn’t be able to capitalize on the first few years of his deal.
None of that applies to Devers, so even if he and the club can’t reach a deal before Opening Day, expect him to still play out the last year of his deal like Aaron Judge did with the Yankees this season.
Verdugo nearing moment of truth
During his final press conference of the season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked if there are any players he believes could potentially make the leap in 2023.
Cora didn’t even wait for the question to be finished before singling out Alex Verdugo.
“Alex,” he said. “He hit for average but he can be a lot better base running-wise, defensively, he’s getting to that area in his career, who he’s going to be?”
Cora went on to compare Verdugo to Andrew Benintendi, who also hit some stumbling blocks before eventually developing into an All-Star.
“You see the player he’s become, he’s become a great defender, a good hitter, and I think Verdugo has a chance to hit for power, hit for average, impact the game running the bases and playing defense, and we’re going to push him hard this offseason to get back to playing faster,” Cora said. “I think athletic-wise he can do that, and this offseason with him playing for Mexico, his offseason stuff is going to be different. He’s going to be in better shape going into spring training, I think there’s a guy we envision him to be an impact player, not only in the batter’s box but on the other side.”
Once a Top 100 prospect in baseball and acquired in the Mookie Betts trade, Verdugo has provided a steady presence in the lineup and outfield but has yet to establish himself as a true impact player. This year Verdugo batted .280 with 11 home runs, one stolen base and an OPS+ that ranked only 2% better than league average.
Given the club’s outfield struggles as a whole, the Red Sox need Verdugo to become a part of the solution, whether that’s in left field, right field or as a trade piece with another team.
“I think the offseason is going to dictate where he plays next year but I do believe he can be a lot better,” Cora said. “A lot better regardless of if he plays left or right, he can be a better defender.”
Are earlier games on the horizon?
Generally speaking baseball hasn’t done the best job making its product accessible, especially to younger fans.
With most games starting after 7 p.m. and lasting well over three hours, many who would normally watch every night often aren’t able to stay up late enough to catch the whole thing. The same is true for fans at the ballpark, who often leave in the later innings because they have to wake up for work or school the next morning.
MLB’s new pitch clock and other rule changes designed to improve pace of play should make a big difference. Games that once might have taken three to four hours to complete may now regularly wrap up after two and a half hours. That will have a significant impact across the sport, but at Fenway Park we may also see another change that could magnify the difference even more.
At Thursday’s year-end press conference, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy confirmed the club is exploring different start times outside of the traditional 7:10 p.m. first pitch. Kennedy said the club has consulted with players, the coaching staff and baseball operations department, and while he didn’t specify any specific alternatives, numerous clubs have switched over to 6:40 p.m. starts in recent years.
If the Red Sox go that route, then the earlier start combined with the pitch clock could result in games regularly ending around 9 p.m. rather than 10 p.m. That would completely transform the Red Sox viewing experience, and while it might lead to more late-arriving crowds, it would also encourage those who come out to stay for the whole game while allowing kids the chance to stay up and watch every night.
How did preseason picks work out?
Coming into the season we laid out our case for how the standings would shake out, and now with the benefit of hindsight it’s clear some of our picks worked out better than others. So, in the interest of transparency and accountability, here are our preseason regular season projections, along with each club’s actual finish in the standings and how many wins the projection was off by. We’ll cover the playoff picks and league award predictions later this month.
AL East
- Toronto Blue Jays 98-64(2nd, -6)
- Boston Red Sox 93-69(5th, -15)
- Tampa Bay Rays 92-70(3rd, -6)
- New York Yankees 90-72(1st, +9)
- Baltimore Orioles 60-102 (4th, +23)
This was definitely our biggest miss. The Red Sox were not at the same level as their divisional rivals, the Orioles arrived much sooner than expected and the Yankees wound up having the season we expected the Blue Jays to have. The AL East was still the meat grinder we all expected, one that did produce three playoff teams in New York, Toronto and Tampa Bay.
AL Central
- Chicago White Sox 92-70(2nd, -11)
- Minnesota Twins 86-76 (3rd, -8)
- Detroit Tigers 80-82 (4th, -14)
- Cleveland Guardians 78-84 (1st, +14)
- Kansas City Royals 75-87 (5th, -10)
How about those Cleveland Guardians? The youngest team in baseball exceeded expectations and wound up dominating a division that was much weaker than anticipated. The White Sox took a big step back, the Tigers were shockingly bad after loading up in free agency this past offseason, and the Twins were just kind of ok.
AL West
- Houston Astros 93-69(1st, +13)
- Seattle Mariners 87-75 (2nd, +3)
- Los Angeles Angels 86-76 (3rd, -13)
- Texas Rangers 76-86 (4th, -8)
- Oakland Athletics 72-90 (5th, -12)
We got the order spot on! The actual win totals though? Much more extreme than anticipated. The Astros were fantastic, loading up 106 wins, while the Angels, Rangers and especially the Athletics were all much weaker than expected. The Mariners got it done though, retuning to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years.
NL East
- Atlanta Braves 92-70(1st, +9)
- New York Mets 90-72(2nd, +11)
- Philadelphia Phillies 88-74(3rd, -1)
- Miami Marlins 80-82 (4th, -11)
- Washington Nationals 74-88 (5th, -19)
In the end we wound up getting the order dead on here too. Atlanta made an incredible run to chase down the Mets, winning the club’s fifth straight NL East title after edging New York on a tiebreaker with 101 wins each. The Phillies squeaked into the playoffs as expected and the Marlins and Nationals both significantly underperformed.
NL Central
- Milwaukee Brewers 93-69(2nd, -7)
- St. Louis Cardinals 84-78 (1st, +9)
- Chicago Cubs 77-85 (3rd, -3)
- Cincinnati Reds 75-87 (5th, -13)
- Pittsburgh Pirates 65-97 (4th, -3)
It almost defies logic that Milwaukee missed the playoffs. That the Brewers couldn’t get to 90 wins in a division with two 100-loss teams and an unusually weak third-place club is incredibly disappointing, but St. Louis sure took advantage. The Cardinals have been a great story and now they’ll have a chance to compete for a World Series title in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina’s last season.
NL West
- Los Angeles Dodgers 101-61(1st, +10)
- San Diego Padres 87-75(2nd, +2)
- San Francisco Giants 86-76 (3rd, -5)
- Colorado Rockies 72-90 (5th, -4)
- Arizona Diamondbacks 68-94 (4th, +6)
Usually when you pick a club to win more than 100 games, you expect that if you’re off by 10 wins it’s going to be because the club won fewer games, not more. Yet here we have the Dodgers, who set a franchise record with 111 wins and dominated the league from start to finish. Other than that, the NL West shook out as expected, with the Padres earning a Wild Card berth and the Giants falling well short of their 107-win peak last year.
