Sometimes you just have to tip your cap.
Taking the mound at Fenway Park for the first time in his career, Shohei Ohtani more than lived up to his immense hype by delivering a masterful performance in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-0 win, one that likely ranks among the best by any opposing pitcher in recent memory.
Right from the start Ohtani pounded the strike zone and never let up. He recorded three strikeouts in the bottom of the first, getting a shot at a rare four-K frame after Rafael Devers reached on a passed third strike, and kept tying the Red Sox in knots from there.
He deftly pitched around the only two significant threats he faced, leaving Red Sox runners at first and second in the third before stranding J.D. Martinez at third base by forcing a soft liner to shortstop to end the bottom of the sixth.
By the time it was over, he'd gone seven scoreless innings with six hits, no runs, no walks and 11 strikeouts, all while throwing 81 strikes on only 99 pitches. In doing so he became just the fourth visiting pitcher to threw seven or more scoreless innings with at least 10 strikeouts and no walks, and the first since Mike Mussina's nearly perfect game back in September of 2001.
Oh, and by the way, Ohtani also went 2 for 4 with an RBI at the plate, and both of his singles were hit so hard they touched the outfield walls.
"He's the best player in the league, I think that's one thing everyone can pretty much unanimously agree upon," said Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill, who went toe-to-toe with Ohtani and tossed five scoreless innings. "It's pretty special to see somebody like that come along and I think everybody should be really appreciating what we're seeing, because it's something we haven't seen in 100 years and we may not see it again for another 100 years."
Ohtani's outing was genuinely historic. His 81 strikes was the most thrown in a single game by any pitcher in baseball this season, and he is now one of only six pitchers since 1901 who have thrown 81 strikes on 100 or fewer pitches.
He also drew 29 whiffs, the most by any pitcher in baseball this year, and he also had 17 called strikes, giving him a shocking 46% called strike/whiff percentage for the game.
Whether it was his fastball, slider, splitter or curveball, the Red Sox couldn't make heads or tails of anything he offered.
"It's tough with him because all his pitches are unpredictable," said J.D. Martinez, who went 1 for 4 with a double. "Some of his fastballs are two-seam and others were cutting, some sliders were backing up others were sweeping across the whole plate. He threw me a splitter that, I've seen his splitter a couple of times before and it's more down, and he threw me one that went [across], it even crossed up Stassi.
"He's just tough, he's got a lot of plus pitches and he throws everything super hard."
Trevor Story had by far the toughest time, striking out swinging on all four of his plate appearances to draw loud boos from the home crowd. But while Ohtani eating Story alive was one thing, his performance against Devers in the fifth might have been most impressive of all.
Facing Devers with two outs in the bottom of the fifth with the score tied 0-0 and Jackie Bradley Jr. standing at second, Ohtani hit 100 mph for the first time all outing and nearly did again on the next pitch, which Devers fouled off to make it 1-1. Ohtani then dropped Devers to one knee after fooling him with a devastating curveball, touched 100 again for another foul ball and finally struck him out with a nasty splitter to end the inning.
As he walked off the mound, the normally reserved Ohtani let out a thunderous yell. Discouraging as it may have been for Red Sox fans, it was hard not to appreciate the greatness on display.
