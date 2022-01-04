Finally, it got a little easy ... picking NFL games in 2021.
We had one person pick 15 winners out of the 16 games and only nine others had 14 winners.
That's important because I had my best week, picking 13 of 16 winners in Week 17.
Only 10 entries picked more than I did.
The Patriots game had been a topic for debate the previous three games against the Colts and Bills (twice). But not this week.
Nobody picked the Jacksonville Jaguars out of the 365 entries. Nobody.
The Patriots aside, home teams and the favorites dominated this past weekend, with 12 of the 16 favorites winning and only five road teams (lowest this year) winning.
The key game for a lot of people was Monday night, with the Browns favored over the Steelers. I chose the Steelers and won. Had the Browns won, there would've been 40 entries to beat me instead of only 10.
What makes the last weekend better for people picking games -- like us! -- is that there is only one playoff team, the Green Bay Packers, with nothing to lose or gain.
Every other game with playoff-contending teams has something at stake: seeding, homefield or simply qualifying for the playoffs.
Usually, there are three to five teams with little to play for.
Not the case in Week 18.
As for the winners, there are some interesting names, most of which we've seen often the last two decades.
A husband and wife team -- Bob and Ellen Parker of Salem, N.H. -- and the Warden family (a dynasty in this contest), with John Warden, of North Andover, a sister-in-law, Laurie Warden, of Tewksbury, and a brother-in-law, Jim Morrissey of Charlotte, Vt.
The Parkers were long-time North Andover residents. She is a former principal and he's a former teacher and basketball coach.
The other winners, including E.J. Lennon (15 correct picks) of Methuen, all have won the contest before.
Week 17 winners
E.J. Lennon Jr. of Methuen
Evan Applebaum of Bradford
Jim Morrissey of Charlotte, Vt.
Al Longo of Salem, N.H.
Bill Camasso of Haverhill
Shane Farnsworth of Hampstead
Ellen Parker of Salem, N.H.
Bob Parker of Salem, N.H.
Laurie Warden of Tewksbury
John Warden of North Andover
