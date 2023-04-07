With the lineup card altered minutes before the first pitch on opening day, the North Andover High girls adapted, overcame and dominated.
“We made a couple changes in the 11th hour and it worked for us. It was a great way to start,” said Knights coach Caitlin Flanagan after the 12-1 win over Bedford High.
“Someone got sick, we had the last minute change. And the home run we had was a kid we just pulled up today. She wasn’t supposed to start and hit a three-run home run. It kind of changed the tide of the game.”
Marissa Oliveto’s three-run blast to left highlighted an 8-run North Andover fourth inning that turned a 2-1 nail-biter into a rout.
Emily Rondeau led the winners with three hits on the day, and winning pitcher Brigid Gaffny had two.
Ella Mancuso and Addisyn Crosby each drove in a pair of runs.
North Andover, 12, Bedford 1
North Andover: Mangiameli cf 2-2-1, Bernard c 4-2-0, Gaffny p 4-0-2, Mancuso 1b 4-1-1, Crosby 3b 4-1-1, Iglesias rf 3-2-1, Rondeau 2b 4-2-3, Oliveto dp 3-1-2, Lynch lf 2-1-0, Dunn ss 0-0-0.
RBI: Gaffny, Mancuso 2, Crosby 2, Rondeau, Oliveto 3
WP: Gaffny (7 ip, 1r, 5h, 0bb, 7k)
-- By Hector Longo
