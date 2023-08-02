SALEM, N.H. — Historically, summer baseball all-star teams are usually spearheaded by the one, two or sometimes three players who are a step or two ahead of everyone else.
But that’s not the case with the Salem 12-year-olds.
Throughout the team’s magical run, including Monday night’s dramatic come-from-behind 13-6 victory, giving the team the New Hampshire state championship title, it’s been a different player or multiple players who have come through each game.
That’s the sign of a true state championship team.
“One through 13, they all can hit, they all can grind out at-bats and none of them give up. It’s great to watch. It’s a different player every day that comes through. It’s tough to stop (our offense),” said head coach Steve Quinn.
In the New Hampshire championship, there were so many stars — we’ll go with three.
Cleanup hitter Brayden Castillo was 3 for 3 with a two-run home run, and a huge RBI single in the seven-run sixth inning. All of that came after not knowing if he could even play in the game.
“(On Sunday) he was throwing a football around and jammed his shoulder, so we didn’t even know (on Monday) morning if he would be able to play. He took some swings and was OK, but we wanted him there because he’s intimidating, even if he couldn’t swing. He’s a tough kid so nothing was keeping him off the field,” said Quinn.
Then there’s the pitching. The team’s No. 3 starter, Nico Cardinale, showed tremendous guts and poise. He went four-plus strong innings, despite hearing chants from the opposing dugout while in his wind-up, which is a little league no-no.
“I was very nervous. I can handle the pressure, like when they were yelling during my wind-up, so I can handle (those distractions), and it also motivates me to be even stronger on the mound. But (the entire game) was nerve-racking,” he admitted.
He came out after facing one batter in the fifth. On came Mason Wiles, who hadn’t pitched throughout the tournament. He threw hard, threw strikes and nailed down the final six outs when things could have easily gotten out of hand.
“I was very nervous. I don’t get to pitch that often so when I went in, I just had to deal. It was a new thing for me, and a lot of pressure. It was a big game, I came in and was able to help out. It was kind of scary because I don’t have that much experience so it was very nerve-racking,” he said.
Those incredible performances on that night — as well as so many clutch hits and pitches from the other players throughout the entire tournament — have pushed Salem into the New England Regionals starting on Saturday with a 1 p.m. contest against Maine.
“Our team is amazing and going on television is going to be great. I really hope that we show up and play our game,” said Wiles.
Salem will now enter a four-team tournament against state champions from Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont.
“It’s the first time going. We need to play well. There’s going to be some tough teams up there. If we perform, we’re going to be alright,” said Castillo.
