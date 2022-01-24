The Baseball Hall of Fame will officially announce the results of this year’s vote on Tuesday, and the question of whether or not David Ortiz is elected on the first ballot will finally be answered.
Based on what we know going in, Ortiz’s odds are basically a toss-up.
According to Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame ballot tracker, Ortiz is entering the week with approximately 83.5% of the known vote. That’s well clear of the 75% threshold needed for induction, but with only around 45% of the total expected vote public there is still plenty of uncertainty of whether or not those trends will hold once all the votes are officially counted.
The voting preferences of those who don’t reveal their ballots in advance are often different from those who do, and they tend to be less favorable to candidates like Ortiz.
On paper, Ortiz has a strong argument for a place in Cooperstown. He hit 541 home runs with 1,768 RBI and a .931 career OPS, was a 10-time all-star and played an integral role in three World Series championships. He is one of the two greatest designated hitters in MLB history, boasts numerous iconic postseason performances and remains one of the most prominent names in the sport even five years after his retirement.
But Ortiz also has a link to performance-enhancing drugs, albeit a tenuous one. Ortiz was among those who reportedly failed an anonymous drug survey in 2003, though what exactly Ortiz tested positive for has never been determined and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred even urged voters not to hold the result against Ortiz.
Even so, for some voters any whiff of a PED connection is too much.
Historically we’ve seen players with known or suspected PED use consistently underperform their final pre-result vote shares. Last year Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, the two most prominent candidates associated with PEDs, finished nearly 12% lower in the actual results compared to where they had been tracking in the public ballots. Most years before that their drop off has been in the 5-10% range, and guys like Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield and Sammy Sosa have experienced similar gaps.
But even accepting that Ortiz’s final total won’t be as high as it appears now, there’s good reason to believe more voters will be willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.
Unlike Bonds and Clemens, Ortiz played the majority of his career after MLB implemented its drug policy in 2004, and unlike Ramirez or Alex Rodriguez, Ortiz never failed a drug test or served a suspension. Ortiz has also steadfastly maintained his innocence, and with comparatively flimsy evidence against him and the public backing of baseball’s commissioner, it’s not hard to imagine him being treated differently than some of the others.
So the question is will that bump be enough to push him over the top?
At this point it’s fair to say Ortiz will probably finish with more than 70% of the vote and less than 80%, putting him right on the knife’s edge of induction. If enough voters decide Ortiz is worthy, he should crack the 75% needed. If enough lump him in with Bonds, Clemens and the rest, then Ortiz might have to wait another year.
Given his flair for the dramatic in his playing days, it’s only fitting that Ortiz’s last big baseball moment is also coming down to the wire.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.