On your mark ... get set ... go!
Those words have become second nature to Carmen Iannuccilli for many years now.
As in thousands of times uttered over many, many years.
In fact, when he first became a track official, the Vietnam War was ending, the Watergate Scandal headlined newspapers, and since then, ten different presidents have served in the Oval Office.
For the past 51 years, Lawrence native and Central Catholic graduate Iannuccilli has officiated thousands of high school, college and professional track-and-field meets.
Many coaches and other track officials say he’s the best — or among the best — to ever do it.
“Carmen has done a tremendous job for the sport of track and field for many years,” said Rick Kates, a Hall of Fame coach at Notre Dame of Hingham. “His work in the sport has just been endless and has been impeccable. He has been nothing but awesome to deal with. He just has such a great way about him dealing with the kids and the coaches. I know the girls on my teams loved having him as an official.”
Kates and the rest of the Massachusetts coaches and athletes will no longer have Iannuccilli presiding over their meets.
The soon-to-be 81-year-old Iannuccilli, a former longtime coach, school administrator and athletic director at Lawrence High, is retiring and passing his starter gun off to someone else.
“I feel like I’m still good at what I do, but I want to go out knowing that someone isn’t saying to me, ‘Why is that old guy still out here officiating a track meet?’ I just think it’s the right time. And quite frankly, the five and six-hour track meets are getting to be too long for me,” he said.
Iannuccilli officially ended his career at Thursday’s state pentathlon meet.
“Carmen has been an official from high school to college and went out and did the NCAA National Championship Meet. He’s really excellent at what he does,” said Rich Hickey, a member of the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association. “(As an official), he has a level head with what he does. He has a good perspective on things and he takes his time. He doesn’t rush into things. A kid will have a false start and he’ll talk to the starters whereas others don’t. He’s looking out for the kids’ best interests.”
Before the state pentathlon meet, Iannuccilli officiated both the Division 1 state meet and the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet.
“He’s not only one of the best track officials in Massachusetts, he’s one of the best in the country,” said Andover High track coach Peter Comeau to the crowd at the MVC meet.
Comeau, like a handful of other MVC coaches such as Central’s Mike Leal and Lowell’s Scott Ouellet, lined up at various track facilities and waited for Iannuccilli to say, ‘On your mark, get set, go’ during their competitive high school days.
“I have known Carmen for 37 years. He is one of the greatest men and mentors to me,” said Comeau. “He’s always been such a mentor, helping me with coaching and giving me tips while I was in my younger years. He’s just been tremendous to me and I can’t thank him enough. He was a starter when I was competing at Andover back when I graduated in 1984.”
RUNNER, COACH AND EDUCATOR
Iannuccilli was a three-season runner at Central Catholic, his 880-yard time of 1:58.7 on “the cinder track surface” was a record held for many years. He was also a member of the Class A championship cross country team.
He went on to run at Northeastern University, serving as a captain during his senior year. He briefly held the indoor record in the 600. Back then, athletes could only compete for four years and NU was a five-year academic program, and Iannuccilli was soon going to graduate with a business degree when a telephone call changed his life forever.
“A friend of mine called me and told me that Central Catholic was looking for a cross country and track coach and he thought I should apply. I did (apply) and they hired me as the cross country and track coach while I was a senior at Northeastern,” said Iannuccilli. “I really enjoyed the coaching aspect. They wanted me to come back and I said, ‘Sure, but you have to hire me as a teacher.’ They did and I went back and got certified and got my master’s degree in school administration. I had no idea that I would ever be a teacher. It worked out pretty good for me.”
Iannuccilli served as a head coach at Central Catholic (4 years) and one year at Bentley College, and later on became an assistant at both Andover and Lawrence. In 1973, he became a principal at the Kane Junior High in Lawrence, serving 13 years before becoming the personnel director for the Lawrence School Administration. He then moved on and became the Lawrence High athletic director from 1990-2001. He retired from his full-time job after 33 years.
“When I was an eighth grader at the Kane School, Carmen was the principal of the school and I was the student council president,” recalled Tewksbury High athletic director Ron Drouin. “We would have lunch together once a month. It was great. I got to know him then. Carmen’s a longtime friend and well thought of in the track community. My first summer as the Tewksbury athletic director, he was my first phone call to make sure he would take care of all our cross country meets. He’s never missed a meet and always took care of our kids.”
COLLEGE OFFICIAL
Besides high school, Iannuccilli has also officiated many top-end collegiate meets and has seen first hand the top athletes in the country.
“I saw so many real good performances. I started high school kids who became Olympians, started college kids who became Olympians,” he said. “Most recently (Elle Purrier St. Pierre) who ran for UNH and made the Olympic team. I did all of the Dartmouth (College) Meets and they had a young girl who before Dartmouth ran at Masconomet, Abbey D’Agostino and she was a terrific runner.
“We have had some outstanding athletes come out of the Merrimack Valley and from the Merrimack Valley Conference. I started Peter Comeau when he was a high school athlete. He was one heck of a hurdler. They only ran 300-meters back then but he was outstanding. Mike Leal was a heck of a hurdler and Scott Ouellet was a great runner. These guys have all become real good coaches and we have become friends.”
Looking back over his 51 years, Iannuccilli has nothing but fond memories.
“I enjoyed every minute of it. I liked all of the jobs that I had and I just liked working with young people,” he said. “That’s the thing that I’m going to miss the most. They keep you young. I’m going to be 81 years old in August and I still feel pretty good. It’s nice working with the younger people whether it’s at the high school level, or the collegiate level.
“I’m going to miss the kids, I’m going to miss talking to the coaches and I’m going to miss my colleagues.
“But it’s time,” he added.
