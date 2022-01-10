The scouts at Globe Life Park couldn’t believe what they were seeing.
Blaze Jordan, then a 13-year-old Mississippi kid, had already made a name for himself a couple years earlier at age 11 by hitting a 395-foot bomb during a home run derby at the old Texas Rangers ballpark. Now, Jordan was back for the 2016 Power Showcase, and he stunned the onlookers again by hitting not one, but two tape-measure home runs estimated at over 500 feet.
Word got out quickly, and before long Jordan became a sensation.
A video of Jordan’s 2016 performance at Globe Life has nearly 600,000 views on YouTube, and a subsequent special he starred in now has more than 5 million. He rocketed up the high school rankings and eventually started earning comparisons to Bryce Harper, one of the most celebrated prospects of the 21st century. He even participated in the High School Home Run Derby in Cleveland as part of MLB’s 2019 All-Star Weekend festivities, putting on a show to take home first place in front of a packed house at Progressive Field.
Though he had previously committed to Mississippi State as an eighth grader, the corner infielder ultimately couldn’t wait to pursue his professional dream. He graduated from high school a year early so he could enter the 2020 MLB Draft as a 17-year-old and was selected in the third round by the Boston Red Sox.
Now, Jordan is proving his game isn’t just internet hype.
Jordan made a terrific first impression in his debut pro season, batting .324 with six home runs, 26 RBI and a .959 OPS in 28 games split between the Florida Complex League and Low Single-A despite essentially being an 18-year-old high school senior.
Brian Abraham, the Red Sox Director of Player Development, said Jordan’s quick adjustment to the pro game and everything that comes with it has been impressive.
“It’s a long baseball season coming from high school to pro ball, there’s a lot of expectations and there’s a lot of work on and off the field, not only baseball, but on the education side within the game, and the strength side, the medical side, all those different areas,” Abraham said. “It’s a lot to handle for a young player, and I think Blaze showed the ability to do all those things.”
After the pandemic limited his opportunities following the 2020 MLB Draft, Jordan started 2021 in extended spring training before reporting to the Florida Complex League in early July. The young prospect immediately set the league ablaze, and before long he earned a late-season call-up to Single-A Salem, where he held his own against pros who were three years older on average than he was.
By season’s end Jordan was ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Red Sox system by both Baseball America and SoxProspects.com, and his emergence played a big part in Boston jumping from the 20th ranked farm system in baseball to ninth.
“Obviously he drives the baseball fairly consistently but his ability to handle the strike zone, his ability to understand pitches that he can drive and understand pitches he needs to lay off to really do damage, I think was very impressive for such young age,” Abraham added later.
“There’s going to be some swing and miss there, but I think he showed a steady improvement.”
Abraham noted that Jordan still needs improvement in certain areas. An early focus has been on developing his overall strength, speed and athleticism, which they hope will help his defensive acumen at both third and first base. The goal is ultimately for Jordan to become a complete ballplayer who isn’t reliant on one tool, even if that one tool helped him become famous as a middle schooler.
“He’s a good example of a young athletic corner infielder that has the ability and has the tools to improve,” Abraham said.
“Being effective on the defensive side of ball, being able to — when you have that 0 for 4 game, still being able to make consistent, routine, and even above average plays, wherever you’re playing is really important.”
Having only just turned 19 in December and likely to start 2022 in Salem, Jordan will have ample opportunity to continue his journey from amateur legend to bona fide major leaguer.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
